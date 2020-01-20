COC/Jason Ransom

Now that it’s an Olympic year, Tokyo 2020 is going to be quickly upon us.

But before the Games get going in July, there are still lots of opportunities for Team Canada athletes to qualify.

Read on for a quick rundown of what you should be watching.

If the sport you’re looking for does not appear in our list, it may be because the qualification period has closed and Canada has either qualified the maximum possible number of quota places or no Canadian athletes were able to qualify.

Visit our Tokyo 2020 Team Canada Qualification Tracker to learn who had already obtained their ticket to the Games!

Archery

Pan American Championships

Monterrey, Mexico – March 23-29, 2020

Three individual quota places are available per gender, with a maximum of one per NOC per gender.

This tournament is only for countries that did not qualify at the 2019 World Championships.

Final World Team/Individual Qualification Tournament

Berlin, Germany – June 22-28, 2020

The top three teams per gender will each qualify a team of three athletes. This tournament will not include teams that qualified for Tokyo with a top-eight finish at the 2019 World Championships.

One individual quota place per gender will also be awarded to a country that had not yet qualified any athletes.

Athletics

Canadian Track & Field Championships

Montreal, Quebec – June 23-28, 2020

This marks the end of the qualification period during which athletes could achieve the entry standards required to compete at Tokyo 2020 (in most events). Athletes who do not meet the entry standard for their event could still qualify for Tokyo 2020 via the world rankings.

Results at the Canadian Championships will play into the team selection process if Canada has more eligible athletes than the maximum of three allowed per event.

Badminton

World Ranking Lists

Qualification Period – April 29, 2019-April 28, 2020

All Olympic quota places will be allocated based on the World Ranking Lists: 34 men’s and 34 women’s singles spots 16 men’s and 16 women’s doubles spots 16 mixed double spots

In all five events, there must be representation from each of the five continental confederations.

Baseball

Baseball Americas Qualifier

Arizona, USA – March 22-26, 2020

The winner of this tournament will qualify for Tokyo 2020. It will not include Mexico, which already qualified via the Premier 12 in November.

Baseball Final Qualifier

Taichung, Chinese Taipei – April 1-5, 2020

The winner of this global tournament will qualify for Tokyo 2020. Only the runner-up and third place team from the Baseball Americas Qualifier will be eligible to compete.

Basketball

FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments

Various locations – February 6-9, 2020

There are four tournaments being held concurrently in Belgium, China, France and Serbia. The top three teams in each tournament will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Canada will play in Belgium against the hosts, Sweden and Japan.

Japan has already claimed one of the three Olympic berths available to be won in February by virtue of being the Olympic host nation.

READ: The path to Tokyo 2020 for Team Canada women’s basketball

FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments

Various locations – June 23-28, 2020

There are four tournaments being held concurrently in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia. The top team in each tournament will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Canada will play at home in Victoria, BC against Greece, Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay.

READ: How Team Canada men’s basketball can qualify for Tokyo 2020

Basketball 3×3

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT)

India – March 2020

Canada is one of 20 teams competing in the men’s tournament from which the top three NOCs will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Boxing

American Olympic Qualification Event

Buenos Aires, Argentina – March 26-April 3, 2020

The men’s events have three to five Olympic spots available, with a specific quota for each weight class.

The women’s events have three to four spots available, again dependent on the weight class.

An NOC can qualify a maximum of one Olympic spot per event.

World Olympic Qualification Event

Paris, France – May 13-20, 2020

NOCs can only enter events in which they are not yet qualified and there are three to six Olympic spots available per event, dependent on the weight class.

Canoe/Kayak – Slalom

Pan American Continental Championships

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – April 3-5, 2020

The only event in which Canada is not yet qualified is the women’s C-1 and there is one spot available to the winner of the Pan American Championships.

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 2

Duisburg, Germany – May 23-25

There is one spot available in each of the men’s K-1 200m, K-1 1000m, C-1 1000m and women’s K-1 200m, K-1 500m, C-1 200m.

Pan American Continental Qualifying Event

Carauma, Chile – May 7-10, 2020

There is generally one Olympic spot available in each of the men’s and women’s K-1, K-2, C-1 and C-2 events, to be awarded to NOCs not yet qualified in a specific event from either the 2019 World Championships or 2020 World Cup 2.

Cycling – BMX

UCI Olympic Qualification Rankings – Freestyle

Qualification Period – November 1, 2018-May 11, 2020

The rankings will fill out the fields of nine athletes per gender who will compete in their sport’s Olympic debut.

UCI Olympic Qualification Rankings and UCI BMX Elite Individual Ranking – Racing

Qualification Period – September 1, 2018-June 1, 2020

The rankings will be used to allocate 21 Olympic spots per gender.

UCI BMX World Championships

Houston, Texas – May 26, 2020

The top two NOCs per gender not already qualified will earn one quota spot each.

Cycling – Track

UCI Olympic Track Ranking

Qualification Period – July 6, 2018-March 1, 2020

At the conclusion of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin, Germany, ranking points earned in international competitions such as World Cups will be used to decide which NOCs qualify for Tokyo 2020 in each of track cycling’s six events for men and women.

Cycling – Mountain Bike

UCI Olympic Qualification Ranking

Qualification Period – May 28, 2019-May 28, 2020

The rankings will be used to allocate 30 Olympic spots per gender to fill out the fields for Tokyo 2020.

Diving

FINA Diving World Cup

Tokyo, Japan – April 21-26, 2020

Synchronized events: the top four teams in each event from NOCs not already qualified in those events will earn Olympic spots.

Individual events: the top 18 athletes in each event will earn Olympic spots for their NOC, with a maximum of two spots per country per event. Additional athletes may qualify as necessary to fill out the fields in each event.

Fencing

FIE Official Team Ranking List

Qualification Period: April 3, 2019-April 4, 2020

The top four-ranked teams will earn Olympic spots along with the top-ranked team from each continental zone, provided they are ranked 5-16.

FIE Individual Adjusted Olympic Ranking List

Qualification Period: April 3, 2019-April 4, 2020

For NOCs that did not qualify teams in a particular event, individuals can qualify. For each event, only one athlete from the Americas zone can earn an Olympic spot through this route.

Americas Zone Qualifying Event

Panama City, Panama – April 15-19, 2020

Only NOCs which have not yet qualified athletes in an event are eligible to compete. There is one Olympic spot available to be won in each event.

Golf

Olympic Golf Rankings

Men’s Qualification Period: July 1, 2018-June 22, 2020

Women’s Qualification Period: July 8, 2018-June 29, 2020

NOCs can qualify a maximum of four athletes per gender if all four are ranked in the top 15.

Athletes ranked 16th and lower will qualify for Tokyo 2020 with a maximum of two per NOC until the field of 60 is filled.

Gymnastics – Artistic

Individual All-Around World Cup Series

Various locations – March-April 2020

Top three ranked NOCs of each gender will each earn one Olympic spot for individuals.

Pan American Championships

Orem, Utah – May 7-10, 2020

Top two all-around athletes per gender will earn Olympic spots, keeping in mind maximum quotas allowed per NOC.

Canadian Championships

Gatineau, Quebec – May 19-24, 2020

Gymnastics – Trampoline

Pan American Championships

Orem, Utah – May 7-10, 2020

Top-ranked man and top-ranked woman of NOCs not already qualified will earn Olympic spots for their country.

Trampoline World Cup Series

Various locations – February-April 2020

Overall rankings will be used to allocate Olympic spots on top of those already qualified until each field has 14 athletes.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series

Various locations – April 2020

Top three ranked athletes will each qualify one Olympic spot, maximum one per NOC

Pan American Championships

Orem, Utah – May 7-10, 2020

Top-ranked athlete from an NOC not already qualified will earn an Olympic spot.

Top-ranked group in the qualification round from an NOC not already qualified will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Judo

IJF World Ranking List

Qualification Period – May 25, 2018-May 30, 2020

In each weight category, the 18 highest ranked athletes will qualify, with a maximum of one per NOC.

Additional Olympic spots will be awarded to ensure continental representation For the Pan American region, 10 men and 11 women can qualify this way but only one per NOC across all events and genders.



Karate

WKF Olympic Standing

End of qualification period – April 6, 2020

Top four athletes per gender and event will qualify, with a maximum of one athlete per NOC per event.

Qualification Tournament

Paris, France – May 8-10, 2020

Top three athletes in each event will qualify, respecting the maximum one athlete per NOC per event.

Modern Pentathlon

UIPM World Championships

Xiamen, China – May 23-31, 2020

Top three athletes of each gender will qualify If they are are already qualified, these spots will be awarded via the Olympic World Ranking List.



UIPM Olympic World Ranking List

Qualification period – June 1, 2019-May 31, 2020

Top six athletes per gender not already qualified will earn Olympic spots.

Rowing

FISA Final Olympic Qualification Regatta

Lucerne, Switzerland – May 17-19, 2020

The top two crews in each of the 14 events will qualify for Tokyo. NOCs can only enter events in which they are not yet qualified.



Sailing

Sailing World Cup

Miami, Florida – January 19-26, 2020

Designated as a North American qualification event, the highest-ranked sailors from NOCs not yet qualified in each of the men’s and women’s RS:X, men’s Laser, women’s Laser Radial, men’s Finn, and men’s and women’s 470 events will earn Olympic spots for their country.

Skateboarding

World Skate SLS World Championship

London, England – May 19-24

The top three finishers in the men’s street and women’s street events will be directly qualified for Tokyo 2020.

World Skate Park World Championship

Nanjing, China – May 26-31, 2020

The top three finishers in the men’s park and women’s park events will be directly qualified for Tokyo 2020.

Olympic World Skateboarding Rankings

Qualification Period – January 1, 2019-May 31, 2020

The 16 highest-ranked athletes in each of the four events, keeping in mind the maximum of three athletes per NOC per event, will earn Olympic spots for themselves, while ensuring that each continent is represented.

Soccer

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship

Edinburg, Texas and Los Angeles, California – January 28-February 9, 2020

Eight teams are competing for two Olympic spots, which will be awarded to the two teams advancing to the final.

CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship

Guadalajara, Mexico – March 20-April 1, 2020

Eight teams are competing for two Olympic spots, which will be awarded to the two teams advancing to the final.

Sport Climbing

Pan American Combined Continental Championship

Los Angeles, California – February 24-March 1, 2020

One spot per gender is available for the highest ranked athlete not yet qualified and without surpassing the NOC maximum quota of two athletes per gender.

Surfing

ISA World Surfing Games

Surf City, El Salvador – May 9-17, 2020

The top four men and the top six women will earn Olympic spots for themselves, respecting the maximum of two athletes per gender per NOC.

Swimming

Olympic Qualifying Time/Olympic Selection Time

Qualification Period – March 1, 2019-June 29, 2020

This is the window during which swimmers could meet the entry standards required to compete in individual events at the Olympic Games.

Relay Qualification

Qualification Period – March 1, 2019-May 31. 2020

This is the window during which relay teams can achieve times which would make them eligible for Tokyo 2020.

The fastest four NOCs in each relay event will join the 12 NOCs which earned Olympic qualification at the 2019 FINA World Championships in the respective events.

Canadian Swimming Trials

Toronto, Ontario – March 30-April 5, 2020

This competition will decide which Canadian swimmers compete at Tokyo 2020.

Canada can qualify a maximum of two swimmers per individual event if both swimmers have achieved the Olympic Qualifying Time (sometimes called the A standard) in that event.

Swimmers may be nominated for the Olympic team as relay-only athletes provided they have achieved the Olympic Selection Time (also known as the B standard).

Swimming – Open Water

Fukuoka, Japan – May 30-31, 2020

The nine highest ranked finishers of each gender will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

An NOC can qualify a maximum of one athlete per gender at this event and only NOCs which have not yet qualified athletes are eligible to compete.

The highest ranked athlete of each gender from each of the five continents will also qualify.

Table Tennis

ITTF World Team Qualification Event

Gondomar, Portugal – January 22-26, 2020

There are nine Olympic spots available to be won in each of the men’s and women’s team events.

ITTF North American Qualification Event

Mississauga, Ontario – March 7-8, 2020

NOCs that have not qualified teams can qualify individuals through continental qualification events.

There is one men’s singles, one women’s singles and one mixed doubles spot available to be won within North America.

ITTF World Tour Qatar Open/Japan Open

Doha, Qatar – March 3-8, 2020

Kitakyushu, Japan – April 21-16, 2020

Five mixed doubles teams will earn Olympic qualification, maximum one per NOC.

ITTF World Singles Qualification

Doha, Qatar – May 28-21, 2020

There are two to eight Olympic spots available per gender, depending on how the qualification process plays out prior to this tournament,

Taekwondo

Pan American Qualification Tournament

San Jose, Costa Rica – March 11-12, 2020

The top two athletes in each weight category will earn Olympic spots, with a maximum of one per NOC per event.

Tennis

ATP & WTA Rankings

End of qualification period – June 8, 2020

56 Olympic spots will be awarded in men’s and women’s singles, with a maximum of four athletes per gender per NOC.

31 Olympic spots will be awarded in men’s and women’s doubles, with a maximum of two teams per gender per NOC.

READ: FAQ: Olympic tennis qualification for Tokyo 2020

Triathlon

ITU Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Ranking

End of qualification period – March 31, 2020

The seven highest ranked NOCs will earn two quota places per gender.

ITU Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Event

Chengdu, China – May 9, 2020

The three highest ranked NOCs not yet qualified will earn two quota places per gender.

ITU Individual Olympic Qualification Ranking/ITU World Ranking

End of qualification period – May 11, 2020

The 26 highest ranked athletes per gender will earn Olympic spots for their NOCs, respecting the maximum three athletes per gender per NOC.

To ensure continental representation, the highest ranked NOC per gender from each continent not already qualified will receive one quota place.

Volleyball – Beach

FIVB Olympic Ranking List

Qualification Period – September 1, 2018-June 14, 2020

For each gender, the 15 highest ranked teams will earn quota places for their NOC, with a maximum of two teams per gender per NOC.

NORCECA Continental Cup Final

June 22-28, 2020

The winning NOC in each gender will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Water Polo

Olympic Games Qualification Tournament

Rotterdam, Netherlands – March 22-29, 2020

The top three men’s teams will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Weightlifting

IWF Absolute Ranking

Qualification Period – November 1, 2018-April 30, 2020

The rankings will be used to determine the Olympic entries, ensuring that no more than 14 athletes are qualified per event and that NOCs have a maximum of four athletes per gender and a maximum of one entry per event.

Wrestling

Pan American Olympic Qualification Tournament

Ottawa, Ontario – March 13-15, 2020

The top two athletes in each weight class will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

World Qualification Tournament

Sofia, Bulgaria – April 30-May 3, 2020

The top two athletes in each weight class will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

NOCs are not permitted to enter weight classes in which they have already secured Olympic spots.