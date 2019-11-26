(AP Photo/Christian Palma)

With the exciting announcement that Canada is hosting one of four FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next June, the Canadian men’s basketball team will look to qualify for their first Olympic basketball tournament since Sydney 2000.

So what could the news mean for Team Canada, and what must they do to secure a spot at Tokyo 2020?

What happened at the 2019 FIBA World Cup?

First, let’s go over some background.

Canada already had perhaps their best chance to qualify for the Olympics with the 2019 FIBA World Cup this past August to September. The top seven teams in the 32-team tournament, including two from the Americas, earned berths at Tokyo 2020. Unfortunately for Canada, things didn’t go quite according to plan.

Despite a strong lineup with NBA talent in Khem Birch and Cory Joseph, Team Canada finished with a 2-3 record – not good enough to earn a top two finish in their region, or an Olympic berth. It was Argentina (7-1) and the United States (6-2) emerging from the Americas to earn spots at Tokyo. From the other groups, Spain, France, Australia, Nigeria, and Iran all earned Olympic qualification, while Japan is automatically qualified as host of the Olympics.

On the bright side though, Canada did finish well enough to qualify for one of four FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next June, marking their final chance to earn a berth at Tokyo 2020.

What are the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments?

Formerly known as the Pre-Olympic Basketball Tournament, the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments present the last opportunity for teams to qualify for the Olympic Basketball Tournament.

There will be four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments taking place from June 23-28, 2020 in order to determine the final four nations that will participate in the 12-team Olympic basketball tournament.

24 nations in total will compete across the four tournaments, split up into groups of six. The participants include the top 16 non-qualifying teams from the 2019 World Cup plus an additional eight teams, made up of the top two remaining teams from each of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The winning nation from each tournament will qualify for the Olympics.

The FIBA Executive Committee decided on the four hosts in November and awarded one of the tournaments to Victoria. Croatia (Split), Lithuania (Kaunas), and Serbia (Belgrade) will host the other three tournaments.

Where is the Olympic Qualifying Tournament being held?

Games will be played at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

It’s impossible to make any definitive statements, but there are plenty of potential positives to Victoria hosting an Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The biggest potential upside is that both the timing and location could entice Canadian NBA players to participate in the tournament, which would obviously bode well for Team Canada’s chances. The tournament will be held at the end of June following the conclusion of the NBA season, and being in Victoria negates any issues related to travel or time zones.

It’s not a stretch to suggest that this could be the men’s best chance to qualify for Olympic basketball since Sydney 2000.

How can I watch Canada play in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament?

Ticket information and broadcast details have not yet been announced so stay tuned!

Who will Canada face at the Qualifying Tournament?

The draw to determine the grouping of each tournament takes place on November 27, 2019. After that, we will know who Canada will play against.

We do know the teams that will participate at the qualifiers, though. Other than Canada they include Angola, Brazil, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, Senegal, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Has Canada played at past Qualifying Tournaments?

Team Canada has participated in several past Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

In 2016 they played at the Qualifying Tournament in Manila, Philippines. They were drawn into Group A with Turkey and Senegal, while Group B was made up of France, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Canada won both of their group stage games, qualifying for the semi-final where they beat New Zealand 78-72. With a qualification spot for the Rio 2016 Olympics on the line, Canada lost to France in the final by a score of 83-74.

Prior to 2016, Canada participated in a Qualifying Tournament in 2008 and Hamilton hosted the Pre-Olympic Tournament in 1976.

When was the last time Canada had a men’s team at the Olympics?

The last time the Canadian men’s basketball team qualified for the Olympics was Sydney 2000.

Legendary NBA player and Hall of Famer Steve Nash led the team to the top of Pool B with an upset win over Yugoslavia, but they eventually fell 68-63 to France in the quarterfinals.

Has Canada ever won an Olympic medal in basketball?

Canada has earned one medal in Olympic basketball as the men’s team won silver at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

Is Canada sending a 3×3 basketball team to Tokyo?

Canada’s 3×3 men’s basketball team is still in contention for a spot at Tokyo. They will compete in a qualifying tournament in March 2020 where the final 10 teams will be determined for the Olympic tournament.

Canada was drawn into a group with the Netherlands, Croatia, Latvia, and host India as they seek to qualify for the first-ever 3×3 basketball competition at the Olympics.