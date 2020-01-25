Mikaël Kingsbury scored his 59th career victory on Saturday in front of a hometown crowd in Mont Trembant, Québec.
The Olympic champion scored 86.80 points, 0.20 more than Japan’s Ikuma Horishima. Frenchman Benjamin Cavet rounded out the podium with 83.99 points.
Kingsbury has a total of four medals this season, his lone silver coming from in December at the Thaiwoo stop.
The next stop of the moguls World Cup season takes place in Deer Valley, Utah from February 6-8 and will also feature dual moguls.
