IBSF

Team Kripps climbed the top step of the podium in the 4-man race on Sunday at the IBSF World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland to secure their first ever top-three finish in overall standings.

The team composed of pilot Justin Kripps, and push crew Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Ben Coakwell posted a time of 2 minutes, 11.12 seconds to secure the gold medal.

The Canadians were followed by the Latvian team, composed of Oskars Kibermanis, Matiss Miknis, Arvis Vilkaste and Lauris Kaufmanis, who finished 0.13 seconds back with a time of 2:11.25. The German team of Johannes Lochner, Christopher Weber, Tobias Schneider and Florian Bauer finished with bronze (2:11.46).

This final 4-man heart stopping final race at St. Moritz also marks the season’s overall final. Team Francesco Friedrich (GER) has once again been awarded the title of this season’s overall winner of the World Cup with 1,686 points. Fellow German team, Johannes Lochner secured second overall with 1,649 points. Team Kripps secured their third place Chrystal Globe for their first ever top-three finish in the overall standings with 1,603 points in the 4-man bobsleigh.

Although this marks the end of the 4-man bobsleigh World Cup, the final stop of the IBSF Bobsleigh 2-woman and 2-man World Cup is in Sigulda, Latvia from February 14-16.