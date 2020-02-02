The Canadian women’s rugby team claimed silver at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Sydney, Australia after a tough 33-7 loss to the Black Ferns on Sunday.

A fantastic showing at Sydney resulted in a fourth straight podium finish for Canada’s Rugby Sevens.

In Sunday’s final, New Zealand was on the board first, but Charity Williams struck back two minutes later and Ghislaine Landry obtained a conversion to make it 7-7 heading into the second half. Unfortunately for Canada, New Zealand’s Black Ferns took over posting four more tries to capture the gold.

In the semifinals, Canada came out on top with a 34-0 victory over host Australia.

Canada players celebrate the Cup Semi Final win over Australia on day two of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women's competition at Bankwest Stadium on 2 February, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

During the tournament, Canada went 3-0 in pool play after defeating the United States (21-7), Fiji (20-14), and Brazil (33-10).

On the men’s side, Canada defeated Ireland (28-19) to finish with 10th place and will be back in action February 29 – March 1 at the Los Angeles Men’s Sevens Series.

 

