FIS Freestyle

Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the moguls World Cup podium for the gold medal alongside fellow Canadian, Laurent Dumais, who won bronze in Tazawako, Japan on Saturday.

In quite damp conditions and no stranger to the Tazawako, Mikaël Kingsbury won his 62nd World Cup after scoring 83.05 points to move ahead of Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan (81.62). Laurent Dumais put up 73.07 points for the bronze medal.

This is Kingsbury’s eighth career victory in Tazawako.

Make that eight wins in 11 attempts at Tazawako (JPN) for @MikaelKingsbury, as he powered through the tough conditions for today’s moguls victory with this run… ⚡️#fisfreestyle #tazawako #moguls pic.twitter.com/oPfcIAcL0H — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 22, 2020

Kingsbury dedicated the win to Brayden Kuroda, a teammate, and friend, who suddenly passed away earlier this week.

The Dual Moguls event continues tomorrow in Tazawako.