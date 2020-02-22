Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the moguls World Cup podium for the gold medal alongside fellow Canadian, Laurent Dumais, who won bronze in Tazawako, Japan on Saturday.

In quite damp conditions and no stranger to the Tazawako, Mikaël Kingsbury won his 62nd World Cup after scoring 83.05 points to move ahead of Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan (81.62). Laurent Dumais put up 73.07 points for the bronze medal.

This is Kingsbury’s eighth career victory in Tazawako.

Kingsbury dedicated the win to Brayden Kuroda, a teammate, and friend, who suddenly passed away earlier this week.

The Dual Moguls event continues tomorrow in Tazawako.

Related:

Mikaël Kingsbury
Philippe Marquis
Marc-Antoine Gagnon
Justine Dufour-Lapointe
Alex Bilodeau
Chloé Dufour-Lapointe

Trending:

Weekend Roundup: Team Canada claims three world championship titles
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Graeme Fish skates to world record, Canada wins three more medals at Salt Lake City worlds
Getting vertical: The highest jumps in sport
Black athletes who made Olympic sport history in Canada