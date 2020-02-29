On day two of competition at the FINA Diving World Series in Montréal, Canada’s divers claim two gold medals and one bronze on Saturday.

Starting Canada off strong, Meaghan Benfeito won gold in the women’s 10m platform final. She sat in fourth place after the first dive, then moved up into second place after the second dive. Propelling herself into the gold medal position on her third dive, she was able to hold onto the lead through to her fifth and final dive.

Her cumulative score of 355.10 was more than enough to defeat Iuliia Timoshinina of Russia who walked away with silver (347.40) and Malaysia’s Pandelela Gamg in the bronze medal position (337.55).

Next came the men’s 3m springboard final as Philippe Gagné led the competition from start to finish. He sat in first position after each of his six dives to collect a gold medal at the end with a total of 471.30 points. Gagné was joined on the podium by Great Britain’s Jack Laughter in second (431.05) and American Mike Hixon with bronze (425.65).

Our second taste of the action from Montreal comes from the Men’s 3m Springboard final where Philippe Gagne of 🇨🇦 was on 🔥🔥🔥! #DWS2020 📺 WATCH ON https://t.co/nzeAyslyoo pic.twitter.com/aJHkyKCSd8 — FINA (@fina1908) February 29, 2020

To conclude the day, Caeli McKay and Vincent Riendeau won bronze in the mixed 10m synchronized platform event. They finished with a total score of 306.54 points. Ahead of them on the podium were Russia’s Ekaterina Beliaeva and Viktor Minibaev (315.96) followed by Mexico’s Maria Jose Sanchez Moreno and Jose Balleza Isaias (315.96).

It is worth noting that there are no Chinese divers participating in Montreal. Usually a dominant force, this opens up opportunities for the Canadians to shine at home as they embark on the road to Tokyo 2020.

Competition continues through Sunday in Montréal at the Olympic Park Sports Centre with the women’s 3m springboard, men’s 10m platform, and the mixed 3m synchronized springboard finals.