On Tuesday, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced the postponement of the Olympic Games to beyond 2020 but no later than summer 2021.
READ: Team Canada’s full statement on the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Along with Chef de Mission Marnie McBean, Team Canada athletes were quick to react to the news.
#Tokyo2020NE . Thank you @olympics and @tokyo2020 🙏🏻❤️. You have given athletes around the world a grounding force and a strong message to focus on the collective health of our respective countries. You have given us the best opportunity to do our part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. You have also given us the best chance to put on a great show next year as we bring the world together once again. #7.8billionstrong 🌎 🌍 💪🏻 #staystrong #stayactive
The last 48 hours made me uneasy, proud, scared, sometimes sad, and helpless in most moments; as my Olympic dreams dangled on a thread, I was unsure of its final outcome. I am proud to be part of @teamCanada who prioritized the physical and mental health of its athletes and our team of 37 Million Canadians. 🇨🇦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That decision was not made lightly, and we see the outcomes of today and know our decision was part of the catalyst to the eventual postponement of The Olympic Games Tokyo 202x 💖 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m happy to have this part of the equation settled so that we can as a human race focus on the covid-19 epidemic, keep our social distancing, and come out on the other end knowing we made good decisions to ensure fewer fatalities. 🙏🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #37millionStrong #teamCanada #tokyo2021 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @adidasterrex | @scarpana | @joerockheads | @verticalartclimbing | @flashedclimbing | @perfect_descent | @CANFund | @visaca #verticalart #CANFund #TeamVisa #climbing #train #canada
