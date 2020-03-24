On Tuesday, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced the postponement of the Olympic Games to beyond 2020 but no later than summer 2021.

READ: Team Canada’s full statement on the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Along with Chef de Mission Marnie McBean, Team Canada athletes were quick to react to the news.

View this post on Instagram

The last 48 hours made me uneasy, proud, scared, sometimes sad, and helpless in most moments; as my Olympic dreams dangled on a thread, I was unsure of its final outcome. I am proud to be part of @teamCanada who prioritized the physical and mental health of its athletes and our team of 37 Million Canadians. 🇨🇦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That decision was not made lightly, and we see the outcomes of today and know our decision was part of the catalyst to the eventual postponement of The Olympic Games Tokyo 202x 💖 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m happy to have this part of the equation settled so that we can as a human race focus on the covid-19 epidemic, keep our social distancing, and come out on the other end knowing we made good decisions to ensure fewer fatalities. 🙏🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #37millionStrong #teamCanada #tokyo2021 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @adidasterrex | @scarpana | @joerockheads | @verticalartclimbing | @flashedclimbing | @perfect_descent | @CANFund | @visaca #verticalart #CANFund #TeamVisa #climbing #train #canada

A post shared by Sean McColl (@mccollsean) on

Related:

Tokyo 2020
Rowing
Lausanne 2020
Marnie McBean
Sport Climbing
Cycling – BMX

Trending:

Team Canada to be absent from Olympic Games if held in summer 2020
Weekend Roundup: End of season awards and Olympic wrestling qualification
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions
Getting vertical: The highest jumps in sport