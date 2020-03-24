THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

On Tuesday, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced the postponement of the Olympic Games to beyond 2020 but no later than summer 2021.

READ: Team Canada’s full statement on the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Amazing. The dreams remain real. https://t.co/SYiJrOrw3z — Marnie McBean OC OLY (@MarnieMcB) March 24, 2020

Along with Chef de Mission Marnie McBean, Team Canada athletes were quick to react to the news.

Very happy to hear @Tokyo2020 moved to 2021. Best case scenario given the circumstances. The message athletes deserved to hear. To all the athletes: take a breath, regroup, take care of yourself and your families. Your time will come. #tokyo2021 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) March 24, 2020

Olympics postponed and my Amazon toilet paper was delivered what a start to the day…now if only @drtwofive would tell me he’s bringing Arya to hang out with me for like a week or 2 or 3 today would be PERFECT 👀🤷🏽‍♀️(note: she’s a dog we can hang out within 6 feet) — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) March 24, 2020