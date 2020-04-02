FAQ: Impact of Tokyo 2020 postponement on Olympic qualification, sports schedules

Photo: Tokyo 2020

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games brings with it many questions.

So many, that it would be impossible to answer them all at once!

In part one of our FAQ, we’ll dive into when the Games will now take place and the challenges postponement presents, including some of the complexities involved in the qualification process.

To learn more about what postponement means for the torch relay and fans, click here for part two of our FAQ.

We’ll do our best to bring you updates as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committees provide answers to these questions and more that arise with moving such a massive event.

What will the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games be called now?

Despite taking place in 2021, these will still be the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and will still be referred to as Tokyo 2020.

What will be the new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

The IOC announced on March 30, 2020 that the Olympic Games would take place almost exactly one year later than originally planned, with the Opening Ceremony on July 23, 2021 and the Closing Ceremony on August 8, 2021.

What are some logistical challenges presented by postponement of the Games?

The IOC created a task force named “Here We Go” to work through all of the complexities that have to be considered. Those include the international sports calendar as well as the availability of accommodations, venues, equipment, and workforce, which would include both paid employees and volunteers. IOC President Thomas Bach has referred to it as a “huge jigsaw puzzle”.

Will Team Canada compete at the Olympic Games in 2021?

Team Canada intends to prepare for and compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In response to the postponement, Team Canada said “We are confident that when the time comes, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee will deliver world-class Games that celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic values and unite and inspire the world… There may be no better way to move on from this most difficult time than seeing the world brought together through sport the way only a Games can.”

RELATED: Team Canada athletes react to Tokyo 2020 postponement

Will athletes who had already qualified for Tokyo 2020 hold onto those spots?

Prior to the postponement announcement, 57 percent of Olympic quota spots had been awarded, some to National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and some to specific athletes. The IOC has said those spots will remain allotted to the countries and athletes that earned them. You can see Team Canada’s quota spots thus far in our qualification tracker.

How will qualification be handled for sports that still have open spots for Tokyo 2020?

Though it is expected that the quotas available in each sport will not change, the IOC and international federations must figure out qualification pathways for sports that have either partially completed their qualification process or have not awarded any quota spots at all.

For sports that use a world ranking list to award Olympic berths, new close dates will have to be determined along with the events from which results would count towards those rankings. Other sports will have global and continental qualification events in need of new dates following their cancellation this spring. For swimming and athletics, in which athletes are given a particular time frame to achieve qualifying standards for specific events, we await word on what a new qualification window would look like.

Within Canada, team selection policies for all sports will be reviewed and adjusted as needed to ensure a fair nomination process for athletes for the rescheduled Games.

How will Tokyo 2020 postponement affect age eligibility for athletes in some sports?

This is another complication to be thought through as international sports federations revise their qualification systems.

As an example, women’s artistic gymnastics requires that athletes be 16 years old by the end of the calendar year to be allowed to compete in senior events, the Olympic Games included. Will athletes turning 16 in 2021 be allowed to compete at the postponed Olympic Games, despite being too young for when the Games were originally scheduled? Conversely, will men’s soccer have athletes become too old to compete in what is essentially an under-23 tournament? We will only have answers once the qualification systems are updated.

What impact will Tokyo 2020 postponement have on the sports calendar?

Moving the Olympic Games by one year will have a bit of a snowball effect, especially for its two biggest sports – athletics and aquatics (encompassing swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming). Both sports hold biennial world championships, which were scheduled for the summer of 2021.

World Athletics has already said that they will shift their next worlds – to be hosted in Eugene, Oregon – to 2022, with specific dates to be determined. FINA, the governing body for all aquatics sports, has said it will be flexible with the event originally scheduled for July 16 – August 1, 2021 in Fukuoka, Japan, but has ruled out a postponement to 2022.

Other sports will also have to adjust their calendars as many regularly scheduled competitions will now be in conflict with the new Olympic dates.

Will there be sports or events added to the Olympic program for Tokyo 2020?

The Olympic program that was set for Tokyo 2020 will not be changed from the 339 events approved by the IOC.