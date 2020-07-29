Congratulations Are in Order for These Dynamic Duos!

Families. Friends. Teammates. Fans. It is not possible to thank each of them enough for the amount of support that they provide to athletes. It goes without saying that one of the greatest sources of support, and a key stakeholder in any athlete’s success, is their coach.

A strong relationship between an athlete and coach is a huge advantage in sport. A shared vision, passion, dedication and mutual respect are all key ingredients to achieving greatness. When an athlete and coach click, they become unstoppable, transforming their knowledge and athleticism into medal success. These dynamic duos are exactly who the Canadian Olympic Foundation aims to support and recognize through the Future Olympians Fund (FOF).

This year’s recipients mark the third group of pairs to be selected for the FOF Award. All recipients receive $5,000 a year for a two-year period, helping them to continue to train towards their Olympic dreams. The funding helps athletes and coaches cover costs like training, travel, equipment and development that add up quickly and often becomes a huge financial burden. Being selected as this year’s funding recipients is a major accomplishment and will undoubtedly support their pursuit of the Olympic podium. The Canadian Olympic Foundation is so proud of our next generation of Olympians and their coaches, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.

Please join us in congratulating the 2020 selection of Future Olympians Fund Award recipients!

Athlete Award Recipient Coaching Enhancement Recipient Sport Location Corryn Brown Allison MacInnes Curling Kamloops, AB Elijah Fisher Ro Russell Basketball Oshawa, ON Jonnie Newman Kristin Johnson Artistic Swimming Calgary, AB Kaiya Ruiter Scott Davis Figure Skating Calgary, AB Katherine Uchida Stefka Moutafchieva Rhythmic Gymnastics Toronto, ON Megan Lupa Tatyana Siroch Diving Beansville, ON Ryan Tougas Adam Muys Cycling – BMX Pitt Meadows, BC Serena Browne Dan Bekhazi Water Polo Pointe-Claire, QC

Watch out for these young athletes in the upcoming years. They will be making names for themselves, and making Canada proud, on their journey to the Olympic podium.