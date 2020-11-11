10 courses in Canada to play your next round of golf

Photo: Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughn

Why play golf? Because it makes you feel good.

Not many people are aware that practicing golf increases life expectancy by five years, according to several studies. When you think about it, walking 18 holes can be equivalent to an 8km hike, which can have a positive impact on physical fitness.

Yes, golf can be frustrating, but the next time you miss a shot, just appreciate that knowledge amidst the beauty around you.

To make your next round of golf memorable, whenever it might be, here are nine must-try golf courses in Canada.

East Coast

Cabot Cliffs (Inverness, Nova Scotia)

Carved into the beautiful Cape Breton seaside landscape with breathtaking views, the Cabot Cliffs experience is a regular on course charts. Its undulating paths will force golfers to use their creativity. There are also several tee boxes that will accommodate all levels.

Take advantage of the resorts nearby and book a stay with friends. May the best golfer win!

The Links at Crowbush Cove (Lakeside, Prince Edward Island)

Many courses on Prince Edward Island are very popular with golfers. Crowbush Cove stands out for its long dunes along the north shore of the isle and its links style is inspired by the well-known Scottish terrain. The wavy and stimulating greens will remind you that the short game is very important in golf.

After a round of golf, enjoy a meal of regional specialties.

Fraser Edmundston Golf Club (Edmundston, New Brunswick)

This course is one of the must-tries in the Maritimes. Located in the heart of the city of Edmundston in northwest New Brunswick, it offers a sizeable challenge with its mature trees, numerous sand traps and lakes. The driver will serve you well here, as there are five par-5 holes.

The site is also one of the few to offer a 5-hole mini-course for juniors. This is the perfect spot to introduce your children to golf.

Central Canada

The Devil “Le Diable” (Mont-Tremblant, Quebec)

The Mont-Tremblant region offers several masterpieces, but Le Diable is without a doubt, the one that stands out the most. A course of more than 7,000 yards with a unique and enchanting setting through the large pine trees, it offers a challenge everyone can enjoy.

Please note: several holes are made up of vast sand pits along the fairways. Your accuracy will surely be tested here.

Rocky Crest Golf Resort (MacTier, Ontario)

Built along the Canadian Shield in the Muskoka region, the Rocky Crest Golf Resort was a trend-setter with its holes around rock outcrops, creating a whole new look in the early 2000s. Despite their beauty, these rocks are to be avoided with your ball, to avoid the risk of suffering a penalty stroke.

This place is ideal for families, as there are nice chalets on the edge of the land. Of course, if the golfing isn’t going too well, take a break and enjoy the water park nearby!

Eagles Nest Golf Club (Maple, Ontario)

This course just north of Toronto offers a nice balance between nature and design. The fairways are known to be very fast, which fans of tee shots will appreciate. However, creativity and imagination are essential on the other shots and the entry into the greens is not easy.

An accessible and long course, it will make you appreciate every shot even more. We hope you score an eagle during your round.

Wooden Sticks (Uxbridge, Ontario)

Do you want to play some of the most famous golf holes in the world that you’ve only seen on TV? Well, look no further. The 18-hole experience at the Wooden Sticks Golf Club blends 12 holes from well known professional courses with six original ones.

The well-maintained replica holes make for a great challenge for golfers, with Amen Corner from Augusta National, the island green from TPC Sawgrass, and the 18th from St. Andrews with the Palmer Bridge and “Valley of Sin” among the possibilities.

West Coast

Tobiano Golf Course (Kamloops, British Columbia)

Wow! Few golf courses in Canada can match the design of this course overlooking Kamloops Lake. Architect Thomas McBroom is said to have simply designed the fairways and laid out the rules for the course, which was previously a desert. The results are phenomenal.

It’s not easy to keep focus given the course’s beauty. Right from the get-go, the first hole has a breathtaking view of the lake.

Wildstone Golf Course (Cranbrook, British Columbia)

Located in the mountainous lands of the town of Cranbrook, Wildstone offers a challenging yet friendly course with well-maintained fairways and greens. The tall pine trees and long golden grass that mark the area, provide a striking colour contrast to the white sand, especially towards the end of the day. Relaxation and joy is guaranteed here.

Northern Bear Golf Club (Sherwood Park, Alberta)

This course can boast by being one of four in the Jack Nicklaus Signature Series in Canada. Its name is inspired by the nickname of the golfing legend, the Golden Bear.

You guessed it; such an architect does not give gifts away to anyone. Sand traps, flags and bodies of water are strategically placed throughout the 18 holes. This place presents a challenge for any golfer.