As long as there’s winter, you might as well enjoy it.

As a northern country, Canada’s geography has some specific characteristics. Cold temperatures, wind, and snow are part of our daily lives for a few months of the year. Nevertheless, winter offers many great entertainment activities, beginning with alpine skiing.

To enjoy your winter even more, we’re offering you a look at the most beautiful mountains in Canada for alpine skiing. Let’s head to the slopes!

West

Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

Whistler is without a doubt the top resort in the country for alpine skiing. The mountain boasts the largest ski area in North America at over 8,000 acres. Whether you’re an experienced skier or just starting out, this mountain is for you!

Known for its backcountry skiing as well, which many people enjoy, Whistler Blackcomb is world famous for the PEAK 2 PEAK gondola, which at 436 metres above the valley floor is the world’s highest lift of its kind. The ski season is also one of the longest on the continent, another factor making it a must-visit destination.

And when the skiing is over, the fun continues. Whistler Village at the base of the mountain will make your après-ski experience even more enjoyable. Restaurants, stores, and hotels are at your disposal for the perfect stay with friends or family.

Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise, and Mount Norquay (Alberta)

We must present these three mountains under the same description since they’re all located in Banff National Park and are accessible with only one ticket! SkiBig3 offers you three fabulous ski resorts in two vibrant towns with well-established reputations, Banff and Lake Louise.

More than nine metres of snow falls annually in the region, which should satisfy powder skiing fanatics, and the panoramic views of the Canadian Rockies on your descents are breathtaking.

Comparisons between the three mountains aren’t necessary because they all deserve to be visited. Mount Norquay distinguishes itself uniquely by its night skiing. Between ice hiking, skating, dog sledding, shopping, visiting galleries and relaxing at the spa, the adventure clearly isn’t limited to skiing alone. They have something for all tastes and interests.

Sun Peaks (British Columbia)

Sun Peaks Resort is often in the shadow of its neighbour, Whistler. More family-oriented, less crowded, and more down to earth, it has everything to seduce and must absolutely be included on this list.

The second-largest ski area in terms of surface area in Canada, Sun Peaks offers visitors a special climate. In addition to receiving an impressive amount of snow, the mountain features 2,000 hours of sunshine on average per ski season. It’s a perfect combination for sun lovers, but don’t forget your sunscreen.

The resort also knows how to entertain children with different activities. Sun Peaks is the undisputed choice for family outings.

Central

Le Massif de Charlevoix (Quebec)

Le Massif de Charlevoix, which offers the highest vertical drop in the eastern part of the country, is an interesting challenge for any skier. If adrenaline gets you going and you have the requisite skill set, we recommend giving the World Cup trail a try. Talk about steep!

This resort reflects the beautiful Charlevoix region. Skiers will feel the mountain’s environmental, cultural, and social sensitivity. There’s no better place to take a break from your daily routine by indulging in one of your favourite hobbies.

Many of your descents will offer spectacular views of the St. Lawrence River. You’ll love everything about your visit to Le Massif de Charlevoix.

Mont-Tremblant (Quebec)

Another favourite destination in Quebec. The second-busiest mountain in Canada behind Whistler, Mont-Tremblant is tailored more for expert skiers since nearly 50% of the trails are considered difficult or very difficult.

But Tremblant is about more than just the mountain. It’s a wonderful village at the foot of the mountain featuring colourful, European-inspired roofs. This variety plunges the skier into an extraordinary experience.

Blue Mountain (Ontario)

Blue Mountain is a major destination for Canadian skiers. With an average of more than 750,000 tickets sold per year, it’s one of the busiest resorts in the country. Rising to a reasonable height of 1,500 feet, this resort has a reputation for being family-friendly.

The mountain is relatively easy to ride with beautifully groomed slopes and boasts several express lifts. Blue Mountain, which also has a renowned ski school, is the ideal place to introduce the family to skiing in a warm and welcoming environment.

East

Crabbe Mountain (New Brunswick)

Crabbe Mountain is an accessible mountain discovered in 1959. Despite its relatively low summit (853 feet), the mountain nevertheless offers skiers some fairly pronounced vertical descents.

Its main attractions are the glades for tree lovers, as well as the snow parks that entice the best freestyle skiers in the country. The beginner’s area is also incredibly open and well defined, allowing you to practice in complete tranquility.

Ben Eoin (Nova Scotia)

Ben Eoin is a small mountain in Nova Scotia that is very much appreciated by the community. With only one lift and 10 km of trails, skiers will find themselves in an intimate resort.

Over the years, several projects have been created thanks to the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers. From trail lighting to snowmaking upgrades to ski equipment, Ben Eoin has worked hard to improve the quality of services offered to visitors. And you won’t be disappointed.