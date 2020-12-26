Team Canada dominates Germany in World Juniors opener

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The defending champs are back.

Team Canada kicked off their 2021 IIHF World Juniors campaign with a major Boxing Day win on Saturday night. The Canadians dominated Team Germany 16-2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Canada set the tone early on, scoring four goals in the first period. Alberta native Kaiden Guhle opened the scoring, putting Canada on the board less than two minutes into the first.

A few minutes later, Dawson Mercer extended the lead with a shorthanded, wraparound goal to make the game 2-0.

Germany responded on the power play halfway through the first to score of the night courtesy of John-Jason Peterka. However, Mississauga native Philip Tomasino answered right back to restore Canada’s two goal advantage, followed by a buzzer beater from Peyton Krebs with 0.2 seconds left on the clock to make it 4-1 before intermission.

Canada continued their dominance in the second period, scoring seven unanswered goals against the Germans. Mercer, Krebs and Tomasino continued their scoring streak, each sniping their second goals of the night. Alex Newhook also scored twice, while Dylan Cozens and Ryan Suzuki each scored their first goal of the tournament to give Canada an 11-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

Their seven goals tied Canada’s all-time goal-scoring record which was set on January 2, 1999 against Kazakhstan.

Early in the third, Dylan Cozens notched two back-to-back goals to complete a hat trick, bringing Canada’s lead to 13-1. The Whitehorse native also registered three assists to record an impressive six points in Canada’s win.

Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael followed Cozens’ lead, adding three goals in the final period to secure Canada’s 16-point victory. Before the game was up, Germany’s Florian Elias capitalized on the power play to make it a 16-2 final.

Next up, Team Canada will face Slovakia on Sunday at 6 pm ET. They’ll be looking for back-to-back wins on their quest to defend their 2020 World Juniors title.