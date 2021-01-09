Parrot wins gold at FIS big air World Cup in Austria

@fissnowboard/Twitter

Max Parrot lands on top of the podium at the FIS big air World Cup for an exciting nighttime competition in Kreischberg, Austria.

The Olympic silver medallist captured the gold medal with a total score of 165. Sweden’s Sven Thorgren scored 164.00 for second place, just one point behind Parrot. Mons Roisland of Norway rounded out the podium with bronze and 163.20 points.

No bad days, indeed 🙌 Canada's @MaxParrot makes it count on his final run winning the @fissnowboard Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg 🇨🇦☝️ pic.twitter.com/AvpbNOmKSI — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 9, 2021

The Canadian sat in third position after his first run of the day with 80.20 points. Although his second run didn’t go as planned, he refocused and successfully pushed himself into first position with his third and final run of the day, landing 84.80 points for an overall score of 165.00.

Also in action Saturday, 17-year-old Liam Brearley laid down two solid runs to finish in seventh place (139.80).

17-year-old Liam Brearley lays down a solid run at the Snowboard Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg 👏 At Lausanne 2020, Brearley became the only Canadian to ever win three medals at a Winter Youth Olympic Games 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XfyKKcwW6z — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 9, 2021

This wraps up the final day of competition at the first of three big air World Cups that remain this calendar season. Two more World Cup competitions are scheduled to take place in Calgary, AB in March of 2021.