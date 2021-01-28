Now more than ever, every action counts.

Bell Let’s Talk Day arrives as Canadians and the world are still living through a pandemic that has impacted us all, including our Team Canada athletes.

Many athletes work their entire lives to reach the Olympic Games, striving to stand on the podium. This past year, training and competitions have taken a new look and feel and are far from conventional, something athletes have persevered and adapted through showing resilience and bravery.

These changes can take their toll. Some may find it easier than others to make the changes they need in order to reach their fullest potential.

Please take a moment to read and watch the stories of Haley Smith, mountain biker and Tokyo 2020 hopeful, and two-time Olympic Champion Rosie MacLennan on how they cope with the mental stresses in their lives and keeping their Olympic dreams alive.