Oldham and Blouin reach podium at X Games in Aspen

Photo: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

On Friday, freestyle skier Megan Oldham and snowboarder Laurie Blouin reached the podium at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

🚨 PODIUM ALERT 🚨

Megan Oldham claims 🥈 in X Games big air after landing a perfect switch 1080 and double cork 1260! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sv5sdU6OV5 — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) January 29, 2021

Oldham won silver in the women’s ski big air event, her second career X Games medal. At last year’s X Games Norway, she won gold in this event. On the podium with her in Aspen was winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switerzland and Eileen Gu of China in third.

RELATED: Megan Oldham wins first World Cup gold and slopestyle Crystal Globe

For the first competition of the day, Laurie Blouin won bronze in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event. She joined Jamie Anderson of the United States and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand on the podium, who won gold and silver respectively. Ranked fifth after her first three runs, Blouin managed a solid fourth and final run which allowed her to place third.

This is the first podium of the season for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic medallist, who has won numerous medals in slopestyle and big air events in recent years, both on the World Cup circuit and at the X Games. At last year’s X Games in Aspen, Blouin won silver in the same event. She also has a gold in the snowboard big air event, won at the 2019 X Games.

Competition continues on Friday evening with the men’s and women’s superpipe, with Canadians Noah Bowman, Rachael Karker, Brendan MacKay and Cassie Sharpe competing.