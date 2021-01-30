Melissa Lotholz slides to historic bronze in Innsbruck

Melissa Lotholz slid to a bronze medal at the newly-created Women’s Monobob World Series in Innsbruck, Austria on Saturday. She is the first Canadian to win a monobob medal at the World Cup level.

The Alberta native registered a time of 1:51.22 over two runs to reach the third step of the podium. Australian Breeana Walker (1:50.84) and American Elana Meyers Taylor (1:51.07) finished ahead of her, capturing gold and silver respectively.

 

This marks Lotholz second monobob medal of the season and fourth of her career. Earlier this month, the 28-year-old topped the podium at another Monobob World Series event in Innsbruck.

She’ll represent Team Canada at the upcoming IBSF World Championships in Altenberg, Germany in February.

Canadians Cynthia Appiah and Alysia Rissling also competed in today’s monobob event, finishing in fourth and sixth place.

