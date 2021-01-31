Laurent Dubreuil captures back-to-back bronze on the long track

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Laurent Dubreuil reached the Heerenveen World Cup podium twice on Sunday, winning back-to-back bronze in the men’s 500m and 1000m races at Thialf Ice Arena.

Dubreuil’s first medal of the day came in the 500m after he stopped the clock at 34.594 seconds to secure his place on the podium. This is the 28-year-old’s second 500m medal of the weekend, after claiming silver on Saturday afternoon.

📸 Today's Men's 500m medalists ⬇

🥇Ronald Mulder 🇳🇱

🥈Hein Otterspeer 🇳🇱

🥉Laurent Dubreuil 🇨🇦#SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/i3XFeKImz2 — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) January 31, 2021

Dutch skaters Ronald Mulder and Hein Otterspeer claimed the top two spots, capturing gold and silver respectively.

READ: Dubreuil, Blondin stride to long track silvers in Heerenveen

In his second race of the day, Dubreuil posted another third place finish after registering a time of 1:08.185 in the men’s 1000m. He was joined on the podium again by two Dutch skaters, Kai Verbij in first (1:07.355) and Thomas Krol (1:07.581) in second.

Dubreuil currently sits in third place in the World Cup standings after winning four medals in his past six races. Just last weekend, the Quebec-city native won another 500m silver in the Heerenveen bubble.

READ: Long track: Team Canada skates to three medals at the Heerenveen World Cup

Overall, Team Canada had yet another successful weekend on the long track. Canadian skaters earned six medals including one gold, three silvers and two bronze.