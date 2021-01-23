Long track: Team Canada skates to three medals at the Heerenveen World Cup

Twitter/Speed Skating Canada

Team Canada skated to three more medals at the Heerenveen World Cup on Saturday.

After skating to both gold and bronze on Friday, Canada followed up their performance with two silvers and one bronze courtesy of Heather McLean, Ivanie Blondin and Laurent Dubreuil.

Heather McLean was first on the podium, skating to a bronze in the women’s 500m. She clocked in a time of 37.368s to claim her first medal in the distance since the 2015-2016 season.

Heather Mclean with a strong skate for bronze in the 500m in the Dutch bubble 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ExSrEfkw5J — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 23, 2021

She was joined on the podium by Femke Kok of the Netherlands (37.089s) and Russia’s Angelina Golikovawho (37.304s), who claimed the top two spots.

Speed skating veteran Ivanie Blondin won silver in the ladies’ mass start to add to Canada’s medal count after crossing the finish line in 8:34.460. The Netherlands completed a double podium in the race with Irene Schouten (8:34.020) and Marijke Groenewoud (8:34.570) winning gold and bronze, respectively.

This is Blondin’s second medal of the weekend, after winning gold in the ladies team pursuit.

ANOTHER ONE 🇨🇦 Ivanie Blondin reaches the podium with a silver medal in the women's Mass Start 🥈 pic.twitter.com/AB8rumXBQ7 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 23, 2021

On the men’s side, Laurent Dubreuil captured silver in the men’s 500m. He stopped the clock at 34.650s to finish in second place. Dubreuil finished just behind Dai Dai Ntab of the Netherlands, who won the race in 34.550s. Russia’s Ruslan Murashov completed the podium in third with a time of 34.665s.

Another one for the Canadians 🇨🇦 Laurent Dubreuil strides to silver in the men’s 500m 🥈 pic.twitter.com/B9g3etlpG3 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 23, 2021

All the action from the ISU Speed Skating World Cup will continue tomorrow from Thialf Arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands.