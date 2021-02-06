Félix Auger-Aliassime books his ticket to the Murray River Open final

ATP Tour

Félix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the Murray River Open final after defeating Corentin Moutet of France 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia.

The Canadian won the semi-final match against Moutet in just 61 minutes. Auger-Aliassime broke serve four times, struck eight aces, and won 25 of 27 first service points for his 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Third seed Auger-Aliassime is looking to capture his first ATP Tour singles title on Sunday, his seventh tour-level final (0-6). For their first meeting, the 20-year-old will face Britain’s Daniel Evans, who is also looking for his first ATP Single’s win after a comfortable semi-final victory of 6-2, 6-2.

It all goes down on Saturday evening at 10:00 P.M. EST.