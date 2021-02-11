Eliot Grondin captures bronze at snowboard cross World Championships

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vincent Ethier

Eliot Grondin reached the third step of the podium at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

The Quebec native battled it out until the very end and finished with bronze in what was a very close big final. Grondin was joined on the podium by Spain’s Lucas Eguibar who took top spot and Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle who claimed silver in Thursday’s event.

This bronze medal marks Grondin’s first podium finish at the snowboard World Championships. The Canadian Olympian has two career World Cup medals. His first came last year in January of 2020 and second came earlier this year in January.

The snowboard cross World Championships wrap up Friday with the mixed team finals.