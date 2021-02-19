Ski Cross: Howden and Hoffos reach podium in Reiteralm

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

On Friday, Reece Howden won silver and Courtney Hoffos claimed bronze at the ski cross World Cup in Reiteralm, Austria.

Howden crossed the finish line just behind winner Johannes Rohrweck of Austria, and ahead of Frenchman Bastien Midol. The 22-year-old Howden is having quite the season, claiming his fifth podium on the World Cup circuit.

“It was super fun to have the opportunity to race on a different track. We’ve spent a lot of time in Idre Fjäll, SWE so it was a confidence boost to know that I can be fast on another course,” said Howden. “I had a little bit of a mistake out of the start, but this course is just mayhem, super-fast and you have to send it the whole time.”

This is the first podium of the season for Hoffos, who landed on the third step of the podium, behind Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Fanny Smith of Switzerland, who took gold and silver, respectively. The B.C. native is continuing her success from last season, in which she collected two World Cup medals.

“It was a fun and distinctly different course; he was very quick with a lot of contact in some sections, said Hoffos. “My heart was in my stomach and I was very motivated to make the grand final. I hope to be back on the podium soon.”

Howden and Hoffos both finished fifth at the World Championships in Sweden earlier this month. The next stop of the World Cup circuit will be next weekend in Bakuriani, Georgia.