Hitting the hills for training with Team Canada ski cross athletes

Photo : Vaughn Ridley/COC

Despite so many uncertainties over the past few months, the Canadian ski cross team has returned to the World Cup circuit for the 2020-21 season.

There have already been multiple medals won, which is a testament to what these athletes did to prepare as part of their training.

Here are some snippets, captured as they were chasing snow across the world and almost giving you the impression that you’re on the slopes yourself—minus the knee pains, of course 🤙!

1. Kevin Drury

If you’ve ever wondered what a ski training camp looks like, the images Kevin Drury captured speak for themselves. As for Drury, the work has already paid off as he stepped on a World Cup podium last December.

2. Brittany Phelan

Training doesn’t only take place on snow. Far from it, in fact! PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Brittany Phelan has been spending a lot of time in the gym to strengthen her knee following surgery to repair multiple ligaments. After almost a year of rehab, she recently shared that she’s finally gotten back to skiing and we look forward to watching her get back to full speed.

3. Reece Howden

In preparation for the Arosa World Cup in mid-December, Reece Howden gave us a one of a kind POV: racing down the slopes. Howden ended 2020 on a positive note by winning gold and silver at the World Cup in Val Thorens, France.

4. Marielle Thompson

With views like these, we can understand Marielle Thompson’s love for skiing! Last month, the 2014 Olympic champion collected two bronze medals in Val Thorens to cap off 2020.

5. Brady Leman

How fast can ski cross athletes go? This should give you an idea. Brady Leman takes us through the Val Thorens route from his point of view. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic champion is looking to add to his 28 career World Cup podiums as he takes on the 2020–21 ski cross season.

6. Courtney Hoffos

As in all sports, even if you are an elite athlete, you must always continue to work on your basics. That’s what Courtney Hoffos does here while practicing her slalom. Last season, Hoffos managed to climb on three consecutive podiums on the World Cup circuit.

7. Kris Mahler

What has been every athlete’s training theme for the last little while? Creativity! Kris Mahler has shown this by improvising a homemade track to practice on and the motivation is showing. Mahler landed his first career World Cup podium in December 2019, after recovering from an injury.

8. Abby McEwen

Abby McEwen gives us a whole new perspective here! Imagine yourself for a moment in the middle of training camp surrounded by this Swiss setting. Not bad, eh? Abby is one of the rising stars of the Canadian ski cross team.

9. Carson Cook

Need a little pick-me-up? This snippet should do the trick. Carson Cook topped the 2020 NorAm Cup standings and is now a member of the World Cup squad.

10. Marielle Thompson

One more from Marielle! Among unusual places to train, parking lots seemed to be popular with Team Canada athletes in recent months.

In the end, is it really a training camp if you don’t take the time to have a little fun?

Follow Team Canada’s ski cross athletes as they continue to show their stuff on World Cup courses in 2021.