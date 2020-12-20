Howden and Thompson celebrate World Cup ski cross medals in France

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

It was a two-medal day for Canada in World Cup ski cross as Reece Howden claimed silver and Marielle Thompson won a bronze in Val Thorens, France.

This is Howden’s first World Cup podium of the season and second of his career. Howden finished behind Jonathan Midol of France, while German Florian Wilmsmann rounded out the podium with bronze.

Howden took advantage of the large-turn course that allowed for some big air, helping him to propel to the top spots of every heat. In only his first year full time, Reece is happy with this strong result early in the season.

“Hopefully I can keep getting into the top-eight. I plan on being here a lot more and just excited to get more opportunities to get on the box,” Reece said. “I had another Canadian in all my heats, except the Big Final. Getting to race with Kris (Mahler) and Del (Del Bosco) was fun, working together on some great passes.”

On the women’s side, Thompson pushed herself onto the podium with some incredible skiing, to finish with a bronze medal. Jade Grillet Aubert of France took home silver behind of Switzerland’s Fanny Smith who took the top spot with gold.

“I skied pretty well all day, I made a lot of passes,” Thompson said after the race. “I’d like to get out in front tomorrow so hoping to make a few improvements. But, really happy with being on the podium and being back on a full-length course like Val Thorens.”

Earlier this week, Marielle Thompson collected her first medal of the season, with a silver in Arosa, Switzerland. Today’s competition marks her 43rd podium of her illustrious career and eighth time on the podium in Val Thorens.

The ski cross World Cup circuit heads to Montafon, Austria from January 13-15.