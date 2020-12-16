Thompson, Drury reach podium at ski cross World Cup

Photo: CP/Mark Blinch

Marielle Thompson and Kevin Drury will be taking home a silver and bronze medal after a successful day of ski cross racing on Wednesday in Arosa, Switzerland.

Thompson returned to the podium to win her first medal of the season. She finished just behind Swiss skier Fanny Smith who captured gold. Rounding out the podium was Smith’s teammate Talina Gantenbien.

On the men’s side, winner of last season’s Crystal Globe, Kevin Drury, claimed a bronze medal to finishing third behind silver medallist Ryan Regez of Switzerland and race winner Viktor Andersson of Sweden.

Also in action today were Canadians Zoe Chore and Courtney Hoffos, who raced in the small final to finish fifth and eighth overall, respectively. This is a career-best finish for Chore.

The team will be heading to Val Thorens, France for the next World Cup of the season, happening this weekend.