Team Canada wins silver in World Cup premiere of ski cross mixed team event

Courtney Hoffos and Chris Del Bosco stood tall on the podium finishing second at the inaugural ski cross mixed team event at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Canadians continued to turn heads at the World Cup on Sunday as five Canadian teams consisting of one female and one male participated in the mixed team event.

Hoffos and Del Bosco took silver behind Switzerland’s Fanny Smith and Jonas Lenherr who captured the gold medal. Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and David Mobaerg rounded out the podium with bronze.

Tiana Gairns and Reece Howden joined Hoffos and Del Bosco in the big final finishing fourth overall. The third Canadian team was Marielle Thompson and Jared Schmidt who finished first in the small final for fifth overall.

The team event is run in a knock-out style format and functions as a two-competitor-per-team relay. The gate drops for the second athlete based on the time difference between the first two athletes. The first team to have both competitors across the finish line in the big final is the winner.

Today is the world premiere 🌍 of the ski cross mixed-team event here in Bakuriani🇬🇪😎🥳 Listen to the FIS Ski Cross Race Directors explain the racing format with one adaptation: men srart first, women go second💃

Previously on Saturday, Jared Schmidt claimed his first career podium with a bronze medal in the men’s ski cross event.

Sunday’s competition marks the first time ever the ski cross mixed team event has been held on the World Cup tour. The FIS is aiming to bring it into future World Championship and Olympic competition.