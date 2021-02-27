Jared Schmidt steps onto first career ski cross World Cup podium

Photo: GEPA pictures/ Daniel Goetzhaber, via FIS SmugMug.

Jared Schmidt claimed his first career podium at the ski cross World Cup circuit on Saturday, finishing with a bonze medal in Bakuriani, USA.

After missing all of the 2019-20 season due to a serious injury, Schmidt appears to be getting back on track with his success in Bakuriani. The Ottawa native claimed his spot on the podium behind Germany’s Florian Wilmsmann who took home gold and Sweden’s David Mobaerg who claimed silver.

“Today was awesome, it started yesterday we got a bunch of guys into heats, and getting through that first round seemed solid,” Schmidt said from the finish area. “Having Brady with me all the way through, until he, unfortunately, crashed in the big finals. My first top-16, first podium, I am super stoked right now.”

Canadian Brady Leman also advanced to the ski cross big final, but had a bad fall finishing fourth overall.

On the women’s side, Marielle Thompson had a similar experience finishing fourth overall in the big final, while Courtney Hoffos competed in the small final and finished sixth overall.

Competition continues into Sunday with the mixed ski cross team event in Bakuriani.