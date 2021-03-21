Rachael Karker skis to first World Cup gold, Brendan Mackay claims silver in Aspen

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Rachael Karker wins first career World Cup gold medal and Brendan Mackay captures a silver medal in the freeski halfpipe events at the U.S. Grand Prix in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday.

The final day of an incredible two-week run of competitions in Aspen, Colorado went down on the halfpipe course on Sunday, where blue skies, warm temperatures, and some incredible skiing was present.

Canada’s Rachael Karker was in the zone on Sunday at the Aspen halfpipe World Cup, putting down three heaters – including this top-scoring victory lap to close out the 2020/21 season with her first World Cup win…👏👏👏 #halfpipe pic.twitter.com/AxyfyhoEpy — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 21, 2021

Karker put down three solid runs to finish the freeski halfpipe event in top spot for the first time in her career and posted an impressive score of 93.25. She was joined on the podium by Great Britain’s Zoe Atkin who finished in second with 91.50 points, followed by American Brita Sigourney who finished with bronze and 89.00 points.

This gold medal marks Karker’s seventh World Cup podium finish. In the 2020 season, Karker skied to four podium finishes, capturing two silver and two bronze medals. Previously in the 2019 season, the Canadian also achieved two World Cup silver medals.

Also in action in the women’s event was Canadian Amy Fraser who finished in ninth place overall.

Onto the men’s side, Brendan Mackay put up a score of 95.00 to take home silver. American Aaron Blunck won gold with 96.50 points, while New Zealand’s Nico Porteous completed the podium with 94.50.

Sunday marks Mackay’s second career podium finish at the World Cup. His achieved his first World Cup medal in Calgary in February 2020, when he claimed silver in the freeski halfpipe event on Canadian soil.