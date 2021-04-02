Bianca Andreescu books spot in Miami Open final

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

It’s only her third tournament back and Bianca Andreescu will once again play for the title. The Canadian fought back in the third set to defeat Sakkari 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-6 (4).

The No. 8 seed advances to her first final since winning the 2019 US Open. It was a thrilling three-set semifinal win over No. 23 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece that ended at 1:35 a.m. in Miami. The Canadian secured the win after a marathon game that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.

Andreescu got off to a quick start, overwhelming Sakkari early and jumping out to a 4-1 lead after a break of serve in the fourth game fell her way. Sakkari showed strength, closing the gap in the match and levelling the score at 4-4. Sakkari was the first to earn set points, but on Andreescu’s first chance to claim the set, she did with a cross court backhand winner.

In the second set, Andreescu opened up a 3-1 lead, breaking serve at 1-1 as Sakkari served up a double fault. The Greek then relentlessly battled back from the baseline, securing five straight games to send the match into a final set.

The third set was back-and-fourth, with many momentum shifts for the two players.

Sakkari was the first to break serve in the decider, but her lead soon became a 5-4 deficit as Andreescu refused to give in. Andreescu stormed back to win three games in a row and land herself one break of a serve from the win. Sakkari matched Andreescu’s fight but as we expect from the Canadian, she sent the match into a thrilling decisive tiebreak. Andreescu stormed to a quick 6-2 tiebreak lead to secure a fourth three-set victory in five matches this week and become the semifinal match winner.

“Against her, I had no choice but to run for everything that I could and just fight until the end because that’s what she was doing. She was really taking control of the points a lot of the times. It was really tough, I’m not going to lie,” Andreescu said on-court after the match.

The Canadian will meet top-ranked and defending champion, Ash Barty of Australia in the final on Saturday in Miami. It will be the first time the two players have played against one-another. In her respective semifinal match, Barty took down No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in two sets of 6-3, 6-3.

The Miami Open is Andreescu’s third tournament after an absence of more than a year and a half with a knee injury. The Torontonian is working hard to regain her 2019 form, a season in which she had a historic breakthrough by winning three tournaments, including the US Open.