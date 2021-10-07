FR
Congratulations to the 2021 Toller Cranston Award Winners!

By Olivia Oldfield

For a figure skater who strove to embody the best of his sport and serve as a positive role model for other aspiring skaters, the Toller Cranston Memorial Fund is a glowing tribute to his achievements.

From passionate displays on ice to artistic innovation and risk taking accomplishments, Cranston helped shape the future of figure skating in Canada. In fact, his penchant for using his entire body to express his interpretation of the music and his pure love and joy in stretching the limits of what the body can do on ice, he brought tremendous esteem to men’s figure skating and inspired future generations of figure skating.

A highly emotional and emotive skater, Cranston won the 1976 Olympic Bronze medal. A source of inspiration, his legacy lives on in the Toller Cranston Memorial Fund, which provides financial support to young skaters who live up to his ideals both on and off ice, and brings acclaim to promising young Canadian figure skaters.

Canada’s Toller Cranston competes in the figure skating event at the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Olympics. (CP Photo/ COC) Toller Cranston du Canada participe au patinage artistique aux Jeux olympiques d’hiver d’Innsbruck de 1976. (Photo PC/AOC)

These amazing and promising Next Gen skaters, chosen this year by Skate Canada display the best of Toller’s gifts to figure skating, namely courage, creativity, and expression.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation, along with Skate Canada, is proud to announce the 2021 Toller Cranston Memorial Fund Athlete Award winners:

Name:Event:Section:
Kaiya RuiterJunior WomenAB/NT/NU
Corey CircelliJunior MenON
Wesley ChiuJunior MenBC/YK
Natalie D’AllessandroJunior DanceON
Bruce WaddellJunior DanceON
Miku MakitaJunior DanceBC/YK
Tyler GunaraJunior DanceBC/YK

The Toller Cranston Awards are funded entirely through donor generosity.

Thank you to our fantastic supporters and congratulations to these exceptional athletes!

