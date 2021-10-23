Photo: @fissnowboard / Instagram

Jasmine Baird wins bronze at Big Air World Cup

Jasmine Baird hit the podium with a bronze medal at the Women’s Big Air Snowboard season opener at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Chur, Switzerland.

Finishing with a score of 148.75, Baird left no doubt for medal contention, with a final score over 50 points higher than the closest competitor. She missed out on second place by just 1.25 points – as Austria’s Anna Gasser took silver (150.0), and Japan’s Kokomo Murase won gold (173.75).

Canada’s Brooke Voigt finished fourth with a final score of 96.25.

Photo: @fissnowboard / Instagram

Baird immediately put herself into contention after her first trick scored an 80 from the judges – the fourth highest score of the whole competition.

This is the first time Baird has won a World Cup medal since she claimed bronze in the Seiser Alm Slopestyle in 2019.

On the men’s side, Mark McMorris finished fifth in the Big Air final with a score of 101.25.