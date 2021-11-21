THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Long Track: Laurent Dubreuil adds another medal at Stavanger World Cup

Canada reached the podium in long track at the Speed Skating ISU World Cup on Sunday in Stavanger, Norway.

Laurent Dubreuil cannot be stopped on the 500m. After a gold medal in the first 500m, Dubreuil was among the favourites to top the podium. Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama narrowly edged him out, finishing just 0.03 seconds ahead. Dubreuil took silver with a time of 34.610, while Russian Artem Arefyev rounded out the podium in third place (+0.09 seconds).

Canadian results from the day

In the women’s 500m, Heather Mclean and Marsha Hudey finished 15th (+0.90 seconds) and 16th (+0.92 seconds), respectively. In the men’s 1500m, Connor Howe had the best Canadian result, finishing in 13th place with a time of 1:46.966 (+1.79). Tyson Langelaar finished 19th (+2.86). In the women’s 1500m, Isabelle Weidemann posted a time of 1:58.399, or 2.72 seconds behind first place, placing 13th. Ivanie Blondin finished 14th (+3.19).

Don’t miss the Canadian team at the third ISU World Cup of the season in Salt Lake City, USA, December 2-4.