AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Fournier Beaudry and Sorensen skate to bronze at Rostelecom Cup

The Canadian pair of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen continued their strong season, winning bronze in the ice dance event at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia on Saturday.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee earned gold with a score of 211.72 while Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took silver with 203.71 points. The Canadians rounded out the podium with a final tally of 191.40.

The podium finish marks the fourth medal of the season for the duo, who most recently won silver at the Cup of Austria just two weekends ago.

In the men’s event, Roman Sadovsky finished just off the podium in fourth place. Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia (266.33) won gold, Mikhail Kolyada of ROC (264.64) took silver, and Kazuki Tomono of Japan (264.19) skated to bronze.

Madeline Schizas (192.14) finished sixth in the women’s event while Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro (177.72) took fifth in pairs.

The ISU Grand Prix circuit wraps up from December 9-12 with the Grand Prix Final in Osaka, Japan.