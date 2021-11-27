Kripps and Stones claim bronze at bobsleigh World Cup
Team Kripps is back on the podium.
After missing out on third place by one one-hundredth of a second in the World Cup season opener, Justin Kripps and Cam Stones took home bronze in the two-man bobsleigh at the BMW IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.
The pair finished with a time of 1:43.96, slightly behind last weekend’s fourth-place finish.
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich continued his dominance in the event, claiming gold and finishing with a total time of 1:43.48 alongside push athlete Thorsten Margis. Germany’s Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp finished second with a time of 1:43.84.
Christopher Spring and Sam Giguère finished 14th for Canada, with a time of 1:44.76.