AP Photo/Lisa Leutner
AP Photo/Lisa Leutner

Kripps and Stones claim bronze at bobsleigh World Cup

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Team Kripps is back on the podium.

After missing out on third place by one one-hundredth of a second in the World Cup season opener, Justin Kripps and Cam Stones took home bronze in the two-man bobsleigh at the BMW IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

The pair finished with a time of 1:43.96, slightly behind last weekend’s fourth-place finish.

Third placed Justin Kripps and Cam Stones from Canada pose for a photo after the 2-man bobsleigh World Cup race at the award ceremony in Igls, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich continued his dominance in the event, claiming gold and finishing with a total time of 1:43.48 alongside push athlete Thorsten Margis. Germany’s Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp finished second with a time of 1:43.84.

Christopher Spring and Sam Giguère finished 14th for Canada, with a time of 1:44.76.

