Karker soars to silver, Mackay takes bronze at Copper Mountain World Cup

By Brandi Awad

Team Canada skied to two halfpipe medals at the FIS World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado on Friday afternoon.

Rachael Karker was first on the podium, where she won a silver medal in the women’s ski halfpipe event after putting up a near perfect score of 90.00. She finished just behind gold medallist Eileen Gu of China who scored 90.5 points. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru rounded out the podium with 88.75 points for bronze.

Karker previously won a silver medal in the same event at the 2021 World Championships in Aspen.

Cassie Sharpe also hit the slopes at Colorado, where she was making her following an injury last season. She finished 6th in the women’s competition.

On the men’s side, Brendan Mackay won a bronze medal after scoring 91.50 points. American Alex Ferreira topped the podium, while New Zealand’s Nico Porteous took second after finishing with scores of 93.50 and 92.25 respectively.

Overall, Canadians accounted for four of the 10 finalists in men’s halfpipe including Simon d’Artois, Noah Bowman and Dylan Marineau.

Next up, the ski halfpipe World Cup will head to Calgary from December 30-January 1

