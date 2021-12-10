FR
Mirela Rahneva dives onto her sled at the start of a skeleton raceAP Photo/Jens Meyer
Mirela Rahneva slides to World Cup bronze in Winterberg

By Brandi Awad

Mirela Rahneva captured a skeleton bronze at the IBSF World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on Friday morning.

Rahneva slid to a spot on the podium with her combined run time of 1:53.97. She finished 0.29s overall behind the winner Kimberly Bos’ (1:53.68) and just 0.04s behind Germany’s Tina Hermann 1:53.93.

On Rahneva’s first run, she took third place in the rankings – just 0.10 seconds behind the Netherlands’ Bos, who was dominant throughout. During her second run, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympian finished in fourth, but was able to maintain a third overall position to edge out Jacqueline Loelling of Germany for the bronze.

This is Rahvena’s first World Cup podium of the season and 10th career World Cup medal overall. She last stood on the World Cup podium at the exact same skeleton track in 2020.

READ: Rahneva wins skeleton silver at IBSF World Cup

The IBSF World Cup action will continue over the weekend with the 4-man and 2-woman bobsleigh events.

