Keegan Messing skates in competitionAP Photo/David Becker
Messing goes for gold at Golden Spin

By Michael Charlebois

Keegan Messing is golden at the 53rd Golden Spin of Zagreb in the ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series.

The 29-year-old beat out the field with 255.07 points overall. After placing first in Thursday’s short program, Messing held on to top spot despite finishing fifth in the free skate.

Andrei Mozalev of Russia finished second at 252.15, while Jimmy Ma of the U.S. finished third at 250.97.

“It was a fantastic week. I’m confident and more motivated than ever,” Messing told Speed Skating Canada. “We’re going home happy.”

READ: Team Canada secures Olympic figure skating entries for Beijing 2022

Three weeks ago, Messing finished sixth in the men’s event at the ISU Grand Prix in Grenoble, France.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford finished just off of the podium in fourth place in the pairs competition.

