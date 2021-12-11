FR
Brittany PhelanAP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Ski Cross: Phelan returns to claim World Cup silver

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Olympic medallist Brittany Phelan is back on the podium.

On Saturday, she capped off an impressive race with a silver medal in the women’s ski cross in Val Thorens, Fra.

The 30-year-old is back on the circuit after she suffered a season-ending knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France.

She gave chase to Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund throughout the race, ultimately finishing 0.48 seconds behind her for second. Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France finished third.

Team Canada had an impressive day in women’s ski cross overall, as four Canadians placed inside the top 10. Hannah Schmidt (fifth), Tiana Gairns (sixth), and Courtney Hoffos (eighth) all had stellar performances in Val Thorens.

