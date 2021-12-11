AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Ski Cross: Phelan returns to claim World Cup silver

Olympic medallist Brittany Phelan is back on the podium.

On Saturday, she capped off an impressive race with a silver medal in the women’s ski cross in Val Thorens, Fra.

The 30-year-old is back on the circuit after she suffered a season-ending knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France.

She gave chase to Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund throughout the race, ultimately finishing 0.48 seconds behind her for second. Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France finished third.

SILVER for Canada's Brittany Phelan at the women's ski cross World Cup stop in Val Thorens 🥈🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/eDlaZLFPNh — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 11, 2021

Team Canada had an impressive day in women’s ski cross overall, as four Canadians placed inside the top 10. Hannah Schmidt (fifth), Tiana Gairns (sixth), and Courtney Hoffos (eighth) all had stellar performances in Val Thorens.

Who rules the world? #GIRLS.

❗ @britt_phelan 2nd place!! The incredible comeback story continues!

❗ Hannah Schmidt threw down, winning the small finals, finishing 5th!

❗ @courtneyhoffos races to 8th in first WC back after season ending injury last year pic.twitter.com/UJjzw5F8ny — Alpine Canada Alpin (@Alpine_Canada) December 11, 2021

READ: Skiing and snowboarding towards Beijing 2022: What to watch in three snow sports