World Juniors: What to expect from the 2022 tournament

A holiday tradition like no other: gathering around the TV to watch Team Canada compete at the IIHF World Juniors.

The 2022 edition of the annual tournament will run from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Canada will be on the hunt to restore all of their WJC glory when they hit the ice on the opening day of the tournament against the Czech Republic at 7 pm ET.

To see the full schedule, click here.

READ: Team Canada wins silver at the 2021 World Juniors

Before the puck drops on Boxing Day, take a look at what to expect from this year’s tournament.

45th tournament

Canada forward Tyler Steenbergen (17) celebrates his game winning goal against Sweden during third period gold medal final IIHF World Junior Championships hockey action in Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday, January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

This year marks the 45th edition of the tournament since it was first held in 1977. Canada will be hosting the event for the 15th time, including the fourth in Edmonton (1995, 2012, 2021, 2022).

18 titles

Canada’s Alexis Lafreniere celebrates after defeating Russia 4-3 in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

READ: Top 10 moments at the World Juniors for Team Canada

With 18 gold medals, Team Canada currently holds the most number of titles won in the tournament’s 45-year history. Over the years, they’ve also collected 10 silvers and five bronze for 33 medals overall.

2 Golden Eras

From left, Canada’s Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby and Corey Perry celebrate the gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Grand Forks, N.D., Jan. 4, 2005. Crosby helped spark the golden age of Canadian junior hockey. In 2005, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain and his teammates ended a seven-year gold-medal drought at the world junior championship, which began a stretch of five straight titles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Who could forget the World Junior squads that dominated the 90s and mid-2000s? From 1993-1997 and 2005-2009, Canada was a forced to be reckoned with, winning five consecutive gold medals back-to-back.

READ: World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team

2022 Team Canada Roster

Kaiden Guhle skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada’s 25-man roster will include three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 14 forwards. Dylan Garand, Kaiden Guhle and Cole Perfetti will be returning to the team after winning silver in Edmonton last year.

Owen Power will make his World Junior debut after being selected as the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Power will be joined by six other 2021 draftees.

Check out the full roster below:

Goaltenders

Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray, AB)

Brett Brochu (Belle River, ON)

Dylan Garand (Victoria, B.C)

Defensemen

Olen Zellweger (Fort Saskatchewan, AB)

Lukas Cormier (Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B)

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, MB)

Donovan Sebrango (Kingston, ON)

Ronan Seeley (Olds, AB)

Kaiden Guhle (Sherwood Park, AB)

Owen Power (Mississauga, ON)

Ryan O’Rourke (Bowmanville, ON)

Forwards

Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, AB)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops, B.C)

Cole Perfetti (Whitby, ON)

Jake Neighbours (Airdrie, AB)

Kent Johnson (Port Moody, B.C)

Shane Wright (Burlington, ON)

Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C)

Ridly Greig (Lethbridge, AB)

Xavier Bourgault (L’Islet, QC)

Elliot Desnoyers (Saint-Hyacinthe, QC)

Mavrik Bourque (Plessisville, QC)

Mason McTavish (Carp, ON)

Justin Sourdif (Surrey, C.-B.)

Will Cuylle (Toronto, ON)