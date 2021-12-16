World Juniors: What to expect from the 2022 tournament
A holiday tradition like no other: gathering around the TV to watch Team Canada compete at the IIHF World Juniors.
The 2022 edition of the annual tournament will run from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Canada will be on the hunt to restore all of their WJC glory when they hit the ice on the opening day of the tournament against the Czech Republic at 7 pm ET.
To see the full schedule, click here.
READ: Team Canada wins silver at the 2021 World Juniors
Before the puck drops on Boxing Day, take a look at what to expect from this year’s tournament.
45th tournament
This year marks the 45th edition of the tournament since it was first held in 1977. Canada will be hosting the event for the 15th time, including the fourth in Edmonton (1995, 2012, 2021, 2022).
18 titles
READ: Top 10 moments at the World Juniors for Team Canada
With 18 gold medals, Team Canada currently holds the most number of titles won in the tournament’s 45-year history. Over the years, they’ve also collected 10 silvers and five bronze for 33 medals overall.
2 Golden Eras
Who could forget the World Junior squads that dominated the 90s and mid-2000s? From 1993-1997 and 2005-2009, Canada was a forced to be reckoned with, winning five consecutive gold medals back-to-back.
READ: World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team
2022 Team Canada Roster
Team Canada’s 25-man roster will include three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 14 forwards. Dylan Garand, Kaiden Guhle and Cole Perfetti will be returning to the team after winning silver in Edmonton last year.
Owen Power will make his World Junior debut after being selected as the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Power will be joined by six other 2021 draftees.
Check out the full roster below:
Goaltenders
Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray, AB)
Brett Brochu (Belle River, ON)
Dylan Garand (Victoria, B.C)
Defensemen
Olen Zellweger (Fort Saskatchewan, AB)
Lukas Cormier (Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B)
Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, MB)
Donovan Sebrango (Kingston, ON)
Ronan Seeley (Olds, AB)
Kaiden Guhle (Sherwood Park, AB)
Owen Power (Mississauga, ON)
Ryan O’Rourke (Bowmanville, ON)
Forwards
Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, AB)
Logan Stankoven (Kamloops, B.C)
Cole Perfetti (Whitby, ON)
Jake Neighbours (Airdrie, AB)
Kent Johnson (Port Moody, B.C)
Shane Wright (Burlington, ON)
Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C)
Ridly Greig (Lethbridge, AB)
Xavier Bourgault (L’Islet, QC)
Elliot Desnoyers (Saint-Hyacinthe, QC)
Mavrik Bourque (Plessisville, QC)
Mason McTavish (Carp, ON)
Justin Sourdif (Surrey, C.-B.)
Will Cuylle (Toronto, ON)