Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and Denis Shapovalov of Canada react to winning their match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin during their semifinal match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)(AP Photo/Steve Christo)
(AP Photo/Steve Christo)

Canada captures first ATP Cup title

By Chloe Morrison

Félix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, and Steven Diez are the first-ever to win an ATP Cup title for Canada. They are taking home the gold hardware after an unbelievable week of tennis on the hardcourt in Sydney, Australia.

Despite getting swept by the Americans in their opening tie, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov mobilized a strong comeback for Team Canada, winning their next four ties to claim the countries best international men’s team tennis victory ever. 

In Sunday’s final against Spain, the Canadians only needed two matches and four sets to seal the deal. They did just that, achieving a 2-0 victory against Spain. In the first match, Shapovalov faced Pablo Carreno Busta, an opponent that has given him difficulties in the past. Carreno Busta has won four of their last five meetings. However that wasn’t the case on Sunday. Shapovalov played an outstanding match, for a 6-4, 6-3 victory over the Spaniard to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Spain. This was Shapovalov’s third win in singles this week and fifth win overall. 

In the final singles match of the tournament, Auger-Aliassime took on Roberto Bautista Agut. The Canadian overpowered his opponent, winning with a score of 7-6(3), 6-3 to clinch the ATP Cup for Canada.

“It was a tough start, but at the end, things came in together well after that first tie that we lost 3-0. We bounced back really well against Great Britain. Then I think from that moment we started gaining more and more belief. Of course, being so close to being out of the group and then coming out, you’re kind of on that survival mode and I think we just carried that all the way through to today.” – Auger-Aliassime said following the match. 

Previously on Saturday, Canada upset the defending champions Russia 2-1 during the semifinals in a deciding doubles match 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 to send Canada into their first ATP Cup final.

