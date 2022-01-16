FR
Canadian freestyle skier Edouard Therriault stands on the third step of the podium at the freeski slopestyle World Cup podium in Font-Romeu, France on January 16, 2022.(FIS Freestyle / Shannon Sweeney - @shansweeneyy)
(FIS Freestyle / Shannon Sweeney - @shansweeneyy)

Édouard Therriault skis to first World Cup podium in France

By Chloe Morrison

Édouard Therriault will bring home his first career World Cup medal after capturing bronze in the freeski slopestyle competition at the World Cup in Font-Romeu, France on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Canadian posted a score of 81.71 points on his first run to secure his spot on the podium. He finished behind Andri Ragettli (86.36) of Switzerland and Ben Barclay (82.71) of New Zealand.

Canadian teammates Teal Harle and 2020 Font Romeu winner Mark Hendrickson finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sunday at Font-Romeu concludes slopestyle action at the final FIS freeski World Cup before heading to Beijing 2022.

