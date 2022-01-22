FR
Team Canada's Mark McMorris in qualifying rounds for the Mens Snowboard Slopestyle at Phoenix Snow Park, PyeongChang, South Korea.
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

X Games Saturday: McMorris breaks career medal record with gold

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

The action continues in Aspen, Colorado on Day Two of X Games as Team Canada athletes hit the slopes. Canadian skiers and snowboarders collected three medals on Friday, and had a similarly strong showing in Saturday’s competition.

McMorris becomes all-time medal record holder for Winter X Games athlete

Mark McMorris earned his 21st career X Games medal after putting up a gold-medal performance in the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

Despite already being promised a podium position heading to his final race, McMorris executed a near-perfect run to win the event in Aspen on Saturday.

With the win, McMorris now owns the record for most medals for a Winter X Games athlete, passing the U.S.’ Jamie Anderson’s total of 20.

McMorris will compete in his third Olympics in Beijing 2022.

Oldham goes back-to-back on the podium

Megan Oldham took the podium for the second straight day, taking bronze in the women’s ski slopestyle on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado.

Her final run moved her from fifth place to third, and featured never before seen tricks from Oldham.

The 20-year-old Parry Sound native collected silver in the Big Air event on Friday.

READ : Laurie Blouin, Olivia Asselin and Megan Oldham on the X Games podium

France’s Tess Ledeux took gold, while Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud took home silver.

It’s the fourth medal of the weekend taken home by Canadian women.

