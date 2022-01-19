19 snowboarders nominated to Team Canada for Beijing 2022

An accomplished group of athletes, including four medallists from the last Olympic Winter Games, will represent Team Canada in the five snowboard disciplines at Beijing 2022.

There will be seven riders – four men and three women – competing in slopestyle and big air. That group includes Laurie Blouin, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant, all of whom stood on the podium at PyeongChang 2018. Brooke Voigt is also back for a second Olympic Games while Jasmine Baird and Darcy Sharpe will be making their Olympic debuts.

Mark McMorris of Canada wins Bronze and Max Parrot of Canada wins Silver in the Men’s Slopestyle Final at Phoenix Snow Park during the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics in Gangneug, South Korea on February 11, 2018. (Photo by Jason Ransom/COC)

The snowboard cross (SBX) team is led by reigning world bronze medallist Eliot Grondin. He’ll be joined in the men’s event by Kevin Hill, who is headed to his third Games, and Olympic rookie Liam Moffatt. The women’s team has three returning Olympians in Meryeta O’Dine, Tess Critchlow and Zoe Bergermann, along with first timer Audrey McManiman.

The halfpipe team includes Team Canada’s youngest athlete from PyeongChang 2018 – Elizabeth Hosking – as well as the athlete projected to be the country’s youngest at Beijing 2022 – Brooke D’Hondt. The lone Canadian man to qualify in halfpipe is Derek Livingston, set to compete at his third Games.

Two Canadian athletes, Megan Farrell and Arnaud Gaudet, will make their Olympic debuts in parallel giant slalom (PGS).

Here’s a closer look at the nominated athletes in each discipline:

Slopestyle/Big Air

Max Parrot of Canada competes in the Men’s Big Air Finals at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 24, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Team Canada’s Mark McMorris in qualifying rounds for the Mens Snowboard Slopestyle at Phoenix Snow Park, PyeongChang, South Korea. (Photo/David Jackson)

Parrot, who won slopestyle silver in PyeongChang, was provisionally nominated to his third Olympic team in October after he finished atop the World Snowboarding Points List for big air. Among the results that helped him achieve that was a first-place finish at the Big Air Shougang venue in Beijing which will host the Olympic competition. He added a big air silver at the 2021 FIS World Championships. Parrot is a 13-time medallist at the Winter X Games, including eight gold. He won two of those golds in 2020 when he topped the big air in Aspen and the slopestyle in Norway.

Finishing right behind Parrot in PyeongChang was McMorris, who won slopestyle bronze for the second straight Games. Unlike his first two Olympic appearances, McMorris is not heading to Beijing in the midst of a comeback from serious injury. He won big air gold just ahead of Parrot at the 2021 FIS World Championships. With his 20 career medals, McMorris is the most decorated athlete in the history of the Winter X Games.

Team Canada’s Sebastien Toutant,wins gold in the Men’s Big Air Snowboarding competition at Alpensia Sports Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, February 24, 2018. (Photo COC – David Jackson)

Darcy Sharpe, of Canada, executes a trick in the slopestyle finals, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during the Dew Tour snowboarding event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)

In 2018, Toutant became the first ever Olympic champion in men’s big air. He won his first world championship medal in 2021 when he captured slopestyle silver. He started off 2022 on a high, winning the slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on New Year’s Day.

Rounding out the men’s slopestyle/big air squad is Sharpe, the younger brother of Cassie Sharpe, the reigning Olympic champion in women’s ski halfpipe. Despite some impressive credentials, Sharpe was the odd man out four years ago because of the depth of talent among Canadian men in slopestyle and big air. He won big air silver at the 2015 World Championships and has two career World Cup podiums. He’s also a four-time medallist at the Winter X Games, highlighted by slopestyle gold in Aspen in 2020.

Canada’s Laurie Blouin smiles after a decent jump during qualification rounds in the ladies’ big air event at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Monday, February 19, 2018. Blouin placed 4th and has advanced to the final on February 23rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

Brooke Voigt of Canada competes in the Ladies’ Slopestyle Snowboard Final during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Jasmine Baird flies through the air completing a flip during competition.

Since Blouin won slopestyle silver during her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, she has continued to rack up the accolades. In 2021, she won her second career world title, adding the big air gold to the slopestyle one she claimed in 2017. She’s reached the podium four times at the X Games, winning big air gold in Aspen in 2019, slopestyle silver in Aspen and big air bronze in Norway in 2020, and a slopestyle bronze in Aspen in 2021.

Voigt won her first X Games medal in 2020 when she captured slopestyle bronze in Norway. She also has nine career World Cup podiums to her credit.

Baird opened the 2021-22 season with a bronze medal at the big air World Cup opener in Chur, Switzerland. That was her second career World Cup podium, adding to the slopestyle bronze she won in January 2019.

Snowboard Cross

When he won bronze last February, Grondin became the youngest ever world championship medallist in men’s SBX at age 19. He added the world junior title a month later. Grondin finished last season ranked second overall in the World Cup men’s SBX standings, boosted by his first career World Cup victory. That is one of five World Cup podiums he’s earned in the last two years.

Eliot Grondin in action during the Snowboard – Men’s SBX at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Kevin Hill in action during the Snowboard – Men’s SBX at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Hill is the experienced veteran who won silver at the 2015 World Championships and gold at the 2015 Winter X Games. Moffatt competed at his first senior world championships in 2021 where he advanced to the small final.

O’Dine unfortunately didn’t get the chance to race in PyeongChang after suffering a concussion in training just two days before her event. But she has continued to push herself in the hopes of having a second Olympic opportunity. Bergermann and Critchlow are also consistently in close pursuit of World Cup podiums.

Zoe Bergermann in action during the Snowboard – Ladies’ SBX at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Tess Critchlow in action during the Snowboard – Ladies’ SBX at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Audrey McManiman stands with her snowboard outside in her gear.

With a gold medal at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games, McManiman had been on the Olympic pathway in slopestyle until a bad crash in 2016 led to her choosing to pursue SBX instead. Dedicated to her new dream, she’s been breaking through with career-best results this season.

Halfpipe

Still just 20 years old, Hosking has grown and developed since making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang. In 2021, she posted a seventh-place finish at the world championships and earned two top-five finishes on the World Cup circuit.

Elizabeth Hosking, of Canada, jumps during the women’s halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

Derek Livingston in action during the Snowboard Men Halfpipe Qualifications Run at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

D’Hondt will be the teenager on the team this time. The 16-year-old competed in her first World Cup and world championship events in 2021. She was invited to compete in her first X Games in 2020 and returned in 2021, putting her shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best in her event.

Livingston is the veteran of the halfpipe team. He’s been in the top 10 at the last two world championships and has two career World Cup podiums.

Parallel Giant Slalom

Farrell has competed at three world championships, highlighted by her eighth-place finish in PGS in 2021. She also finished eighth at a World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo in December for her career-best result on the circuit.

Megan Farrell competes in a parallel giant slalom snowboard race.

Just 21 years old, Gaudet was the PGS bronze medallist at the 2020 Junior World Championships.

Canada has won 11 Olympic medals in snowboard since the sport’s debut at Nagano 1998. Four of those have come in slopestyle, which has only been part of the Olympic program since Sochi 2014.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule

The first snowboard events at Beijing 2022 will be the women’s and men’s slopestyle competitions taking place February 5-7 at Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou Zone. That will also be the location for the PGS (February 8), halfpipe (February 9-11), and SBX events (February 9-12). The big air events will take place at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing itself, with the qualifications on February 14 and the finals the following day.

Team Canada Snowboarders at Beijing 2022:

Halfpipe

Brooke D’Hondt (Calgary, AB)

Elizabeth Hosking (Longueuil, QC)

Derek Livingston (Aurora, ON)

Parallel Giant Slalom

Megan Farrell (Richmond Hill, ON)

Arnaud Gaudet (Montcalm, QC)

Slopestyle/Big Air

Jasmine Baird (Georgetown, ON)

Laurie Blouin (Quebec City, QC)

Mark McMorris (Regina, SK)

Max Parrot (Bromont, QC)

Darcy Sharpe (Comox, BC)

Sébastien Toutant (L’Assomption, QC)

Brooke Voigt (Fort McMurray, AB)

Snowboard Cross

Zoe Bergermann (Erin, ON)

Tess Critchlow (Big White, BC)

Eliot Grondin (Sainte-Marie, QC)

Kevin Hill (Vernon, BC)

Audrey McManiman (St-Ambroise-de-Kildare, QC)

Liam Moffatt (Truro, NS)

Meryeta O’Dine (Prince Groege, BC)