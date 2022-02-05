Weidemann wins Team Canada’s first medal of Beijing 2022

Team Canada has its first medal of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women’s 3000m at the National Speed Skating Oval, aka the Ice Ribbon.

Skating in the second last pairing, Weidemann executed her race strategy to perfection. While others before her had gotten off to a quick start and faded, Weidemann just kept building. With three laps to go, she was pacing for fifth place. But when she crossed the line, her time of 3:58.64 put her in first place, guaranteeing her a spot on the podium.

OFFICIALLY ON THE MEDAL TABLE 🎉🥉



Watch @i_weidemann win #TeamCanada’s first medal of #Beijing2022 with a women’s 3000m bronze ⬇️

pic.twitter.com/TPFM9JEqpf — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 5, 2022

She then had to wait to see what colour medal she would be heading home with. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy were both a little quicker. Schouten set an Olympic record for the 3000m with her time of 3:56.93 while Lollobrigida came through in 3:58.06 for the silver.

This is Weidemann’s first Olympic medal in her second Olympic appearance. She finished seventh in the 3000m at PyeongChang 2018. She placed fifth in the distance at the 2021 World Single Distances Championships. But she came into the Games as the top-ranked woman in the long distance (3000m + 5000m) World Cup standings. She won silver in two of the three pre-Olympic 3000m World Cup races. Those are among her seven career World Cup medals in the distance.

This is the fourth Olympic medal Canada has ever won in the women’s 3000m. Cindy Klassen won bronze at Salt Lake City 2002 and Turin 2006. Kristina Groves added her own bronze at Vancouver 2010.

