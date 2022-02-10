Canada wins bronze in Olympic debut of mixed team aerials

Marion Thénault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving joined forces to win bronze in the inaugural Olympic mixed team aerials event.

Thénault was the first of the trio to jump in the final, attempting a back double full full. She unfortunately couldn’t stick the landing, scoring only 62.74.

But Fontaine, wearing the gloves of his Olympian father Nicolas, came through with a great landing on his back lay double full full that scored 116.48 points.

The veteran of the team, Irving, was the last to go. He went for a back double full full full, a quad twisting triple backflip, and stayed on his feet, fighting for the landing. He scored 111.76 for an overall team total of 290.98.

This Canada’s first Olympic medal in an aerials event in 20 years.

More to come.