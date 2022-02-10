FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Canada wins bronze in Olympic debut of mixed team aerials

By Paula Nichols

Marion Thénault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving joined forces to win bronze in the inaugural Olympic mixed team aerials event.

Thénault was the first of the trio to jump in the final, attempting a back double full full. She unfortunately couldn’t stick the landing, scoring only 62.74.

But Fontaine, wearing the gloves of his Olympian father Nicolas, came through with a great landing on his back lay double full full that scored 116.48 points.

The veteran of the team, Irving, was the last to go. He went for a back double full full full, a quad twisting triple backflip, and stayed on his feet, fighting for the landing. He scored 111.76 for an overall team total of 290.98.

This Canada’s first Olympic medal in an aerials event in 20 years.

More to come.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Marion Thénault

Marion Thénault had never tried skiing until she was recruited by Freestyle Canada via RBC Training Ground to give aerials…

Lewis Irving

Lewis Irving enjoyed a career breakthrough at the 2017-18 World Cup season-opener in Secret Garden, China when he finished third…

Jill Irving

Jill Irving has gone from a national level hunter and jumper competitor to one of Canada’s top dressage talents.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Archery

Men and women compete in separate individual and team events in Olympic archery. New at Tokyo 2020 will be a…

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Tennis

Olympic tennis features men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments as well as a mixed doubles tournament, which returned to…

View all sports