Parrot wins bronze in snowboard big air for his second medal of Beijing 2022

Max Parrot came through clutch with his last two runs of the men’s big air event at Beijing 2022 to win the bronze medal.

After losing the landing on his opening attempt at a switch cab 1800, he had no choice but to put down two good tricks if he wanted to get on the podium. In the final, the best two-of-three runs are counted for each rider.

For his second trick, Parrot went for a cab 1800 triple cork and did it so well he scored 94.00, one of the top single run scores of the day.

On his third trip down the ramp at the Big Air Shougang, he went for a frontside triple 1620 that earned him 76.25 points. That have him a two-run total of 170.25, putting him in second place for the time being. He was later passed by Norwegian Mons Roisland. China’s Su Yiming had already locked up the gold medal with his first two runs.

Parrot adds to the slopestyle gold medal he won earlier at Beijing 2022.

More to come.