FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Parrot wins bronze in snowboard big air for his second medal of Beijing 2022

By Paula Nichols

Max Parrot came through clutch with his last two runs of the men’s big air event at Beijing 2022 to win the bronze medal.

After losing the landing on his opening attempt at a switch cab 1800, he had no choice but to put down two good tricks if he wanted to get on the podium. In the final, the best two-of-three runs are counted for each rider.

For his second trick, Parrot went for a cab 1800 triple cork and did it so well he scored 94.00, one of the top single run scores of the day.

On his third trip down the ramp at the Big Air Shougang, he went for a frontside triple 1620 that earned him 76.25 points. That have him a two-run total of 170.25, putting him in second place for the time being. He was later passed by Norwegian Mons Roisland. China’s Su Yiming had already locked up the gold medal with his first two runs.

Parrot adds to the slopestyle gold medal he won earlier at Beijing 2022.

More to come.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Max Parrot

trending

Born and raised near the Bromont ski area, Max Parrot also inherited the DNA of his father Alain, an alpine…

Laurie Blouin

Laurie Blouin was a perfect example of perseverance at PyeongChang 2018. She overcame a hard crash in training and challenging…

Sébastien Toutant

trending

The international star known as Seb Toots turned heads when he won his first professional event when he was just…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

trending

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Ski Jumping

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

View all sports