The Canadian Press

How Canada reacted to women’s hockey gold

Canada reclaimed their throne atop the hockey world after defeating the US 3-2 in the gold medal game at Beijing 2022. This came as the cherry on top of an already magical Games for the women as they went undefeated through their preliminary and playoff games.

READ: Team Canada wins women’s hockey gold at Beijing 2022

As to be expected, Canadians all over the world took to the internet to wish the team good luck, celebrate and share in this historic moment.

Justin Bieber

Go for the Gold, Ladies!!!!!! Cannot wait to watch some of the best hockey ever!!! We are so proud of you! @HockeyCanada — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 16, 2022

After defeating Switzerland 10-2 in the semi-final game to secure to advance to the gold medal game, Justin Bieber showed some love to his native land. Shouting out the ladies and showing his support, he let the world know how excited he was for their rematch against the US.

Gord Bamford

26-time Canadian Country Music Association award winner Gord Bamford let all his fans know how proud he was of Team Canada and that he would be cheering loudly for them.

The Arkells

We were so superstitious about tweeting too much about this team since they were using Years as their goal song. Didn’t wanna jinx anything. But so so honoured they chose it.



All their hard work paying off tonight❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/sryi74W5Jd — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) February 17, 2022

Hamilton’s own, the Arkells, put their Twitter fingers to rest during the gold medal game to not jinx the team which seemed to have worked wonders.

READ: ‘Captain Clutch’ leads Team Canada back to the top of the Olympic podium

Christine Sinclair

It didn’t take long after the final whistle for Christine Sinclar to shout out the women’s team decked out head-to-toe in Team Canada gear. The throwback jersey and sweatpants make this post an easy 10/10.

Hayley Wickenheiser

Regarded as one of the best to ever do it for Team Canada, former team captain and four-time gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser congratulated the women on their huge win.

Toronto Raptors

You already know the vibes 🥇🥇🥇 https://t.co/jKyfxD149n — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2022

Shouting out the women from the 6ix, the Toronto Raptors never had a doubt in Team Canada.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Gold Standard 🥇



Congrats to our Olympic CHAMPIONS 🇨🇦 #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/GZ2jix1j3S — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 17, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays also chimed in to say congratulations to Team Canada for upholding “The gold standard”