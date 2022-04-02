FR
Olympic.ca Logo
The Canada artistic swimming team competes during the team free routine final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Two medals for Canada at Artistic Swimming World Series in Paris

By Chloe Morrison

Canada picked up two silver medals on Day 2 of the 2022 FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Paris, France.

In the solo technical event, 17-year-old Audrey Lamothe captured a silver medal after posting 83.3653 points. France’s Oriane Jaillardon took gold (83.5476), while Israel’s Polina Prikazchikova (80.4161) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Lamothe was competing in her first in-person competition since being selected for the Canadian Artistic Swimming Team.

Canada also took the podium in the women’s team highlight event. The Canadian team was composed of Rosalie Boissonneault, Sydney Carroll, Andrée-Anne Côté, Laurianne Imbeau, Raphaëlle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Kiara Quieti, Alicia Rehel, Claire Scheffel and Kiana Sweet. They posted a total score of 85.5333 points behind the Americans (87.8333) and ahead of the Chileans (81.4333).

Competition continues through Sunday at the Piscine Georges Vallerey. This is the second stop of the World Series.

Canadians will head to the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series Super Final scheduled May 20 – 22 in Greece, followed by the FINA World Championships from June 18 – 25 in Budapest.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Rosalie Boissoneault

Boissonneault competed in her first senior international solo event in May 2021, finishing eighth in the solo free routine during…

Audrey Joly

Audrey Joly was named to the senior national team in 2017 and won a team silver medal in her first…

Halle Pratt

Halle Pratt joined the Canadian national program in 2013, winning silver in the U15 individual and team events at the…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Artistic Swimming

Formerly known as synchronized swimming, artistic swimming is one of three sports (along with rhythmic gymnastics and softball) that are…

Swimming

Swimming’s 37 medal events, second only to athletics, include both individual and relay events as well as pool and open…

Gymnastics – Rhythmic

Rhythmic gymnastics is one of three sports (along with artistic swimming and softball) that are contested only by women at…

View all sports