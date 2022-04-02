Two medals for Canada at Artistic Swimming World Series in Paris

Canada picked up two silver medals on Day 2 of the 2022 FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Paris, France.

In the solo technical event, 17-year-old Audrey Lamothe captured a silver medal after posting 83.3653 points. France’s Oriane Jaillardon took gold (83.5476), while Israel’s Polina Prikazchikova (80.4161) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Lamothe was competing in her first in-person competition since being selected for the Canadian Artistic Swimming Team.

Canada also took the podium in the women’s team highlight event. The Canadian team was composed of Rosalie Boissonneault, Sydney Carroll, Andrée-Anne Côté, Laurianne Imbeau, Raphaëlle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Kiara Quieti, Alicia Rehel, Claire Scheffel and Kiana Sweet. They posted a total score of 85.5333 points behind the Americans (87.8333) and ahead of the Chileans (81.4333).

Competition continues through Sunday at the Piscine Georges Vallerey. This is the second stop of the World Series.

Canadians will head to the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series Super Final scheduled May 20 – 22 in Greece, followed by the FINA World Championships from June 18 – 25 in Budapest.