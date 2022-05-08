FR
Olympic.ca Logo
in this Aug. 4, 2019, file photo, Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, fom left, celebrate after winning women's gold medal match against Brazil's team at the Beach Volley Worldtour Major Series, in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)AP Photo/Ronald Zak
AP Photo/Ronald Zak

Humana-Paredes and Pavan place second in Austin Open

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By mikecharlebois

Melissa Humana-Paredes‘ and Sarah Pavan came just a few sets shy of winning the first AVP Austin Open in two years.

After a dominant run through their first four matches in the 16-team tournament, the No. 1 seed from Canada was upset by the sixth-ranked Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the U.S., by a final of 21-18, 21-13.

Humana-Paredes’ and Pavan had only dropped one set leading up to the finals. It was the opening set of their semifinal match against Emily Day and Emily Stockman – also of the U.S. The pair rallied to end up winning in three sets to book their spot in the championship.

However, their luck ran out as the pair of Kloth and Nuss won as underdogs for the third straight match en route to being crowned champs.

READ: Pavan and Humana-Paredes serve up silver at FIVB World Tour in Italy

Humana-Paredes’ and Sarah Pavan are working towards a podium position in Paris 2024 after finishing fifth in the previous Summer Olympic Games.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Sarah Pavan

trending

In 2019, Sarah Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes made history by becoming Canada’s first ever world champions in beach volleyball.

Rebecca Pavan

Rebecca Pavan was first selected to join the national team in 2012. After a year hiatus, she returned to the...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Beach Volleyball

trending

Beach volleyball takes the complexity of the indoor game and adds the difficulty of playing in sand, as well as…

Swimming

Swimming’s 37 medal events, second only to athletics, include both individual and relay events as well as pool and open…

Tennis

trending

Olympic tennis features men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments as well as a mixed doubles tournament, which returned to…

View all sports