Humana-Paredes and Pavan place second in Austin Open

Melissa Humana-Paredes‘ and Sarah Pavan came just a few sets shy of winning the first AVP Austin Open in two years.

After a dominant run through their first four matches in the 16-team tournament, the No. 1 seed from Canada was upset by the sixth-ranked Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the U.S., by a final of 21-18, 21-13.

That's a wrap on Day 2.



The Women's Contenders kick us off tomorrow at 9 am. BE THERE. #AVP2022 #NoHoldingBack pic.twitter.com/Z36W6PR5gY — AVP (@avpbeach) May 7, 2022

Humana-Paredes’ and Pavan had only dropped one set leading up to the finals. It was the opening set of their semifinal match against Emily Day and Emily Stockman – also of the U.S. The pair rallied to end up winning in three sets to book their spot in the championship.

However, their luck ran out as the pair of Kloth and Nuss won as underdogs for the third straight match en route to being crowned champs.

Humana-Paredes’ and Sarah Pavan are working towards a podium position in Paris 2024 after finishing fifth in the previous Summer Olympic Games.