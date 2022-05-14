Ivan Rupes/Cycling Canada

Back-to-back podiums for Kelsey Mitchell on home soil

After claiming bronze in the Team Sprint on the first day of the UCI Track Nations Cup, Olympic medallist, Kelsey Mitchell returned to the track Friday evening to capture silver in the women’s Sprint final.

Mitchell and Lauriane Genest both kicked off the day by qualifying with the first and third fastest times respectively. Breezing through quarterfinals, Mitchell went on to qualify for the final. Facing Germany’s Emma Hinze, she was faced with her toughest battle of the night. Mitchell was strong but Hinze was able to take the gold ahead of Canada. The bronze medal went to Martha Bayona Pineda of Colombia. Genest finished just off the podium in fourth position in the bronze medal final.

“I had some confidence going into the final round, but Hinze is a great rider, her tactics are quite strong, she can carry that speed to the line, and I just came up short,” Mitchell said to Cycling Canada following her race. “I learn more from losing than I do from winning and dominating each round, so it’s great that I raced against her. It just motivates you that much more when it’s that close, knowing that you can beat that person so I think the races will continue to be close and hopefully I’ll take some wins.”

🥈SILVER🥈



She had the crowd roaring! @_kmmitchell was just shy of the top podium spot after being edged out by World Champ Emma Hein who took 🥇



The Olympic Champ earns 🇨🇦's first individual medal at #TissotNationsCup pic.twitter.com/dwb0aQw7du — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) May 14, 2022

This marks Mitchell’s second medal in the discipline since the start of the season, after winning in Scotland last month.

Canadians also cycled in the Scratch and Elimination races. Marthias Guillemette finished with a career-best fourth place and Sarah Van Dam placed sixth. In the Individual Pursuit, Tokyo 2020 Olympian Ariane Bonhomme and Adèle Desgagnés placed sixth and seventh respectively.

Competition continues on Saturday evening at Milton’s National Cycling Centre. Canadians will be competing in the women’s 500m Time Trial and Omnium, as well as men’s Individual Pursuit, Keirin and Madison.

READ: Mitchell goes for two silvers in London